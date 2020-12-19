Since the beginning of this presidential campaign cycle, we’ve been hearing a lot about “anchor babies” and illegal immigration. Should babies born to illegal alien mothers on American soil be U.S. Citizens?
Modern interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution would lead us to believe that these children should be citizens, but that was not the intent of the 14th Amendment. The relevant part of the amendment reads that, “All persons, born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”
This language requires more than just being born in the U.S. The whole purpose of the amendment was to grant citizenship to the emancipated slaves, who were born in the U.S. and owed sole allegiance to it. Native Americans, who were part of a reservation and under tribal jurisdiction, were not granted citizenship.
It is absurd to think that an illegal alien mother could gain U.S. citizenship for her child by simply giving birth in the U.S. No matter if they are legal or illegal foreign visitors and diplomats are not under American jurisdiction. Illegal aliens and their children are subject to the jurisdiction of their home country, no matter where they were born.
We hear people say that this is a nation of immigrants, but so is every other nation, Mexico is a nation of Spanish, Central American and South American immigrants. Mexico has strict immigration laws which it enforces, but at the same time, they facilitate the illegal migration of Central Americans and Mexicans into the United States.
Our Declaration of Independence states that, “to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Then it goes on to say, “It is the right of the people to alter or to abolish [the government], and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness...”
Have we the people consented to the way legal and illegal immigration is being dealt with in America today? Do current immigration policies and enforcement affect the safety and happiness of the people?
No nation can withstand unconditional mass migration of aliens from every corner of the earth. Our culture, language, traditions and customs make us a community of Americans. We can’t allow our American culture to be altered by the demands of illegal aliens. We should tolerate only just and legal immigration and even then, the immigrant should throw off allegiance to their home country and pledge their allegiance to America.
Our so-called leaders in Washington D.C. (District of Criminals) have let us down on this issue as they have on most other issues. The shysters who are running things have changed our nation from the “land of the free and the home of the brave,” to “the land of the fee and the home of the slave.”
David R. Daniels
Crossnore
