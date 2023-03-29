Editor’s note: The following article was provided in commemoration ofNational Vietnam War Veterans Day by Avery County Veterans Services Technician Tara Gragg-Daniels.
Growing up, most of us were taught to stand for the pledge, never to let the flag touch the ground and always thank a veteran for their service. But I have learned that all veterans may not have heard those words or felt the praises of Americans. Such is the case with the veterans of Vietnam.
This year, March 29 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Homecoming of Vietnam Veterans. Unless you grew up in the of 1960s or 1970s, the only thing that you may know of the Vietnam War is what you’ve seen in movies or learned in history class. These stories are being heard less and less since our veterans are getting older. Our future generations have no clue what the soldiers who came before them went through and the appreciation that they deserve. No one can comprehend the horrors those young men saw at the age of 18 and would try to forget for the rest of their lives.
In the short time that I have been at the position of Veterans Service Officer for our county I have been blessed to sit and listen to many of our veterans. I have also had the opportunity to come into contact with others from around the state. During that time, I have learned a lot and value each experience.
With our Vietnam veterans I never pry to get stories or their experiences, but I am always open to hearing whatever they want to share. Some don’t want to talk, others will say it was their job and then there’s the few that say they would do it again.
For the ones that do talk about their memories of the war, you can see changes in their facial expressions, a look in their eyes as if wondering what to say or sometimes a deep breath, followed by silence can speak volumes. Some talk about their experiences like they happened yesterday because the memories are so vivid. Things such as smells, certain tastes and even sounds can be a trigger.
Some of their words and stories will stick with me for the rest of my life. The following is just some of those.
”They took us boys from the country to a place most of us had never heard of, let alone know what to expect.”
”I remember getting on the plane coming home, and having to sit/sleep in a different part of the plane because no one wanted to sit next to ‘the baby killer’.”
”I came home to my family after not seeing them for two and half years. No one welcomed me home, none of my brothers or sisters, no one asked me how I was doing. I would have settled for a hug. That’s all I wanted was my family. I saw my momma and turned into a kid again. I just wanted my momma. When she hugged me, I turn into a little boy.”
”This is something we didn’t sign up for. I was drafted. They took us 18-year-old country boys and dropped us in the jungle. By the time we came home I heard, ‘Y’all went in as boys and came out as men.’ Others called us ‘baby killers.’ As for me, I called myself lucky!”
Another one recalled coming home, not to a banner of welcome or fanfare, but looks of disgust, or having rocks, urine or worse thrown in his direction.
These veterans didn’t only bring home a kind of bond with other veterans, but memories and ghosts some of them have lived with for nearly 50 years. Now, as we have learned of the effects of Agent Orange, the multiple health issues have lasted for many for the rest of their lives.
Looking at pictures from then, you come to realize how young and innocent they were. Americans and the country itself never did right by those who were lucky enough to return home. You might can say they failed them. With what we are learning about the long-lasting effects of Agent Orange, we failed them again. So, I ask you when you look at your children or grandchildren, remember all those veterans whom were once their age. They need to be honored, because we don’t have much time left to learn lessons they can teach us.
On this day of Vietnam Veterans homecoming, let us remember the ones who came back alive, and the 58,220 that didn’t.
