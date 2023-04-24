Lush green rhododendrons towering over the trails, water trickling over the river rocks, treetops dance in the wind over beautiful vistas. Summer in the Blue Ridge Mountains is unlike any other. This unique region of northwestern North Carolina is often referred to as the High Country. Home to the highest elevations in the state, the High Country is made up of seven counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey.
Hiking is one of the most popular activities in the High Country. Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk have an abundance of hiking trails making them popular destinations for travelers looking to get outside. A range of hiking is available from easy strolls through the forests to steep, hefty inclines.
Most of the trails mentioned in this article can be easily found via GPS, Google Maps and other apps. While hiking in and around these mountains, know your physical limits and come prepared. The weather can change quickly in the High Country so plan accordingly by stocking your pack with sunscreen, jackets and rain gear. Please remember to leave no trace and pack out what you pack in. Respect the wildlife by maintaining a safe distance and never feeding them. Be considerate of other visitors as the summertime brings a lot of traffic to the High Country and everyone is itching to enjoy the scenery.
The following is a visitor’s guide to getting on the trail this summer. The High Country welcomes you to experience scenery unlike any other. After all, a day on the trail is a day well spent.
Easy-street: strolling through the High Country
Our list begins with the novice hikes in the area. Most of these spaces are community greenways with paved trails and little elevation gain perfect for beginner hikers.
Greenway Trail - Located in the heart of Boone, this fully accessible trail has both paved and gravel sections. Open to all walkers, runners, cyclists, wheelchairs and hikers, this trail is mostly flat and calm for novice hikers. The trail twists and turns in many directions allowing each hiker to create their own path. While walking, you are met with beautiful green mountaintops, golden valleys and trickling streams.
There are many different entry points to accessing the greenway. The most convenient place is right behind the Watauga Recreation Complex where there is ample parking. For more information and maps visit www.exploreboone.com/outdoors/hiking/boone-greenway/.
Howard’s Knob County Park - At 4,396 feet, Howard’s Knob has an astonishing view overlooking downtown Boone. This small park has picnic tables, a picnic shelter and enough space for a short walk. The park is open from sunrise to sunset May 1 to October 20. To access the park you will be driving through residential areas, so drive with caution and care. Directions can be found on a standard GPS app.
Sterling Creek Park - Between Boone and Blowing Rock, this 3.7-acre park is a hidden gem for a beautiful stroll. The path winds along a creek with blooming wildflowers, bird houses and plenty of spots for fishing.
From Boone, travel 3.5 miles south toward Blowing Rock on Highway 321. Before Mystery Hill, turn left onto Whitener Mountain Road. An immediate sharp right will lead down to a small parking lot. For more information visit https://www.middleforkgreenway.org/directions
Green Valley Community Park - This multipurpose community park backs up to the New River in Todd, NC. The park has a picnic shelter, restroom, benches, hiking trails, playground, a canoe ramp and more. The paved walking trail loops about a quarter mile around athletic fields and along the river. The park is free to visitors and open daily from sunrise to sunset. Directions to the park can be found via GPS or on the park website at www.greenvalleypark.org
Valle Crucis Community Park - Behind the original Mast General Store in Valle Crucis is a beautiful park that backs up to the Watauga River. With paved pathways, a playground, picnic tables, fly fishing and soccer fields this park is a great place to relax or get a brisk walk in. For more information visit www.vallecrucispark.org.
Banner Elk Greenway - Banner Elk has 1.1 miles of paved greenway trail in downtown. The park has two playgrounds, wading pools, picnic tables and covered shelters. The lower section of the greenway loops along Shawneehaw Creek next to Lees-McRae College. The upper section follows the same creek along Main Street and ends near Flat Top Brewing Company. This greenway is a beautiful and easy way to experience Banner Elk and its natural beauty. For more information call (828)898-5398 or visit https://www.bannerelk.com/members/banner-elk-greenway/.
Getting Warmer!
These moderately difficult hikes are sure to warm you up and immerse you in nature. Categorized by their difficulty in length and terrain, most of these hikes are family friendly with just a little bit of a challenge.
Summit and Rhododendron Trails Loop - Located in West Jefferson, the Mount Jefferson State Natural Area has both the Summit and Rhododendron Trails. The hike to the summit is a short but steep 0.3 miles. Leading off the Summit trail is the Rhododendron Trail that travels along the mountain's ridgeline for a total of 1.1 miles. On a clear day, the view stretches for miles overlooking the fields and pastures that make up Ashe County.
Elk Knob - About 11 miles north of Boone and a stone’s throw from the Tennessee border sits Elk Knob State Park. With a few hiking trails to choose from, the summit is the most rewarding. The trailhead starts from the main parking lot and winds up the mountain for 1.9 miles. The trail contains many switchbacks and has a gradual, yet steady incline. Toward the top, the scenery will begin to change from tall, towering trees to short shrubs. Once you reach the summit, the trail will split in two. Toward the left, you will be greeted with a southern view of Sugar Mountain and Mt. Mitchell. On the right, you will see the northern view towards Virginia and Mount Rogers.
Boone Fork Trail - Part of Julian Price Memorial Park, this scenic trail follows a stream and features several waterfalls and swimming holes. The entire loop is 5.2 miles with little elevation gain, making it a great option for hikers looking for middle ground. This trail can be accessed from the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 296.4 and is located in between Boone and Blowing Rock.
Rough Ridge Trail - One of the most popular hiking trails in the area, this trail is a quick 2.5 miles. The trail is located at milepost 302.8 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Once on the trail, it almost immediately splits with a sign that reads “Tanawha Trail.” Hikers will keep left and walk over a wooden bridge with a stream running beneath. The trail is well maintained with rocky terrain.
Halfway up, hikers will reach a wooden boardwalk with benches and space to enjoy the views. If you keep climbing, you’ll be greeted by a rocky summit with incredible views of the Blue Ridge parkway.
This out and back trail is great for hikers who are looking for a little bit of a challenge but don’t want to be hiking all day. Once you reach the summit, take a seat and breathe in the fresh Appalachian air. It doesn’t get more beautiful than this.
Cone Manor to Bass Lake - This longer trek is located in Moses Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The park has over 25 miles of trail systems for hikers to explore but hiking down to Bass Lake is a great way to experience the park. This wide gravel trail travels 6.2 miles in a loop taking you from Flat Top Manor down to the lake and back. This is a popular trail for families and you will likely encounter many people enjoying the nature of the Blue Ridge at this park.
Linville Falls - This moderate hike leads to a series of waterfalls that drop into Linville Gorge. The trail offers multiple overlooks of the falls and the gorge. Another incredibly popular spot in the High Country, Linville Gorge is often referred to as the Grand Canyon of the East. Venturing into Linville Gorge’s dramatic cliffs and plunging waterfalls is a one-of-a-kind experience.
Linville Falls is accessible via the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 316. Make sure to stop by the visitor center to explore other hikes in the area.
It’s all about the climb!
For the more experienced hikers, here is a list of trails that have more difficult terrain and incline. These hikes will likely take all day to complete so make sure to come prepared with enough food, water and other supplies to sustain yourself.
Profile Trail to Calloway Peak - This strenuous hike brings visitors up close and personal with Grandfather Mountain. The 8.5 mile out-and-back trail steadily climbs 2,162 feet in elevation. The hike begins with a scenic pathway crossing the Watauga River and gradually shifts to rockier terrain. The upper sections get much steeper and hikers should prepare for intense inclines as they enter a boulder forest. To get up to Calloway Peak hikers will have to carefully navigate climbing ladders to get on top of the boulders for grand views. Climbing down can be just as challenging. Make sure to plan your day accordingly and give yourself enough time for the ascent and descent.
The parking lot is located on the west side of Grandfather Mountain off Highway 105 and can be found via GPS.
Hawksbill Mountain Trail and Table Rock Trail - Hawksbill and Table Rock are both steep trails that overlook Linville Gorge. Hawksbill is only 2.5 miles but climbs about 682 feet in elevation. Table Rock is shorter at 1.4 miles. Both out-and-back trails have sharp elevation gain which can be challenging for people not familiar with steep inclines. Both trails have incredible 360-degree views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The trailheads are located a couple miles from each other. Driving from Highway 181, you will turn onto Gingercake road. You will drive this for about 3.5 miles until you see a small parking lot near the trailhead. This is a gravel road that twists and turns so remember to drive with caution.
Stone Mountain Loop Trail - Further out toward the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is Stone Mountain State Park. Located in Alleghany and Wilkes counties, this park is named after the 600-foot granite dome that is a designated National Natural Landmark.
This 4.5-mile loop trail takes around two hours to complete. The trail weaves through beautiful meadows dotted with wildflowers and up the big rock face known as Stone Mountain. Spending a day in the foothills is a different way to experience the beauty of the High Country and this trail will show you it all.
No matter what trail you choose, remember to enjoy it. The High Country is a special place with a rich history and important culture. Please remember, you know yourself and your physical limits best. Take that into consideration when choosing where to spend time outside this summer. For more information and tips on hiking visit www.nps.gov/articles/hiking-safety.htm.
