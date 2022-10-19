HIGH COUNTRY — With the Military Officer's Association of America being one of the largest associations of military officers, the High Country is chapter looking to build its membership to help continue its mission.
The organization has more than 350,000 members nationally, including active duty, National Guard, reserve, retired or former officers and their families. The High Country chapter currently has 43 former or retired officers and four surviving spouses.
George Brudzinski, retired Lt. Colonel in the Marine Corps, and Bob Love, former Navy lieutenant, are two current members.
Brudzinski joined the High Country chapter about 11 years ago and has served as president in the past and is currently the treasurer on the board. Love joined five or six years ago and serves as the membership chairman.
"We are an organization of former and retired military," Brudzinski said. "Most of our members join, first of all, because of the camaraderie. We all have something in common. We all talk about our experiences when we can. It's just a friendship that the military develops."
The group meets quarterly at a venue in town. Brudzinski said they try to have a different speaker each time to talk about what's going on in different areas related to the military or MOAA.
The organization — open to Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — works to help serve the veterans in the High Country. The organization is open to those who qualify in Watauga, Avery, and Mitchell counties.
Charted in October 2004, the High Country MOAA has many accomplishments. One of its more notable accomplishments was the creation of the Watauga County Veterans Memorial, which was dedicated in 2018 after two years of planning and fundraising.
Brudzinski was the fundraising chair during that push for the memorial and helped raise more than $160,000 for the King Street memorial.
"It was so gratifying," Brudzinski said. "I feel personally that it is a great accomplishment. You don't know how many people visit that site. The people and the tourists that are walking by and stop and read all the small podiums we have around there. It's simple, but it tells a story and it is so gratifying."
The chapter, for the last 14 years, also hosts Memorial Day and Veterans Day events.
"This year, it's going to be back at Boone Mall," Love said. "We usually get a crowd of around 300 to 500 people. It's a way that we can give back and continue serving our country and our town."
Other accomplishments for the High Country MOAA include being recognized by the National MOAA with the 5-Star Award for the last five years. With more than 400 chapters nationwide, 32% achieve that 5-star rating.
The chapter also helps with the Blood, Sweat and Gear Bike ride by assisting with parking and feeding up to 30 disabled riders who participate in the 100 or 50-mile ride each year.
Moving forward the group is planning to honor local deceased veterans by placing a flag on their gravesites on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. The organization plans to commence the program on Memorial Day in 2023 at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Watauga County.
"Anybody that has a veteran buried at Mount Lawn Cemetery and the grave is not marked that way, let us know. We're trying to compile a list of the veterans and map of all the gravesites," Brudzinski said.
Details will be announced as they become finalized.
For more information on the High Country Chapter of MOAA, click to www.hccmoaa.org/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.