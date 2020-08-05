The Lord speaks in a very clear and powerful way. He says He loves each and every one of us, and we have no concept of the depth of His love. He desires to greatly bless us if it’s our desire to be obedient to Him, not just the Ten Commandments or His written Word, but also His individual personal word to us.
We are called to fear the Lord and keep His commandments. If we did so, we would not profess Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior and also play around in Satan’s territory. He wants us to know that He is our source — not a job, not a person, and most certainly not the government or any other arm of the flesh.
Our job is to pray, as well as go to the polls and vote. The way we vote at this critical time determines our destiny. To vote for any reason other than the Lord’s values and principles will bring judgment on ourselves. We are responsible for our decisions. Remember that the Lord has caused nations to be destroyed because of its poor decisions.
Myra Stinson
Newland
