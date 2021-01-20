We are so blessed to have recently received our vaccines and want to express our appreciation to the Avery County people who made it possible. The organization was amazing. First, the traffic patrols stood in the freezing weather to guide the vehicles to easy parking, then directed us to the proper entrance into the lovely new Avery County Community Center. We were then met by friendly volunteers who assisted us in getting all requirements (paperwork) completed. The vaccination came quickly after that and was practically painless. We were monitored for 15 minutes by more friendly helpers and then sent on our way.
Having heard from many sources that other communities and/or states are not having the same experiences as we did, we say “hats off” to all who contribute toward vaccinating Avery County!
Angela and Bob Todd
Plumtree
