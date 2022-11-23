Nothing says “I care” like a gift you make with your hands — from your heart. Woodcraft has an extensive selection of kits, plans and how-to videos and blogs to help the serious gift-giver create a present to remember. And, for the folks who don’t need a kit, Woodcraft offers all the tools, materials and supplies to create a gift “from scratch.”
Custom knives
Whether you have a chef, an outdoorsman/camper or a survivalist on your gift list, a handmade knife will be a welcome gift. Select a knife kit and wood or man-made scale (handle) material to build a custom kitchen or outdoor knife. WoodRiver Mosaic Pins add a decorative touch.
ZHEN Kitchen Knife Kits include several types of knives, such as paring, chef’s and bread — all with attractive steel blanks. WoodRiver knife kits for camping, hunting, skinning, filleting, and other outdoor tasks include Drop Point Skinner or Modified Skinner, Fillet, Drop Point Hunter, Tanto Style, Spear Point, Alaskan ULU, and a Camp Axe. Camillus and Sarge knife kits are also available at Woodcraft. To learn about knife making, watch https://bit.ly/knifebuild on Woodcraft.com.
Eye-catching cutting boards
A cutting board is the perfect present for those who love to cook. That’s especially true when the cutting boards are attractive as well as functional. Make one or more custom cutting boards with a Woodcraft kit or with wood you select. To make the process easier, Woodcraft kits include a selection of different woods that have already been milled. Arrange wood pieces, glue them together, clamp, and then sand. Watch https://bit.ly/cuttingboardvideo to learn how to make a cutting board.
Pens and other small turned project kits
Pen turning is one of the easiest woodworking skills to learn — and one that can become habit-forming. Woodcraft’s huge variety of pen kits and blanks make handcrafted pens the perfect custom gifts that can reflect the recipient’s favorite color, sport or hobby, military service, or profession (firefighter, police officer). For those who are not turners but want to be, watch https://bit.ly/penturning101 on Woodcraft.com. Other turning options include kits for making bottle stoppers, ornaments, pepper and salt mills, pizza cutters, ice cream and coffee scoops, vegetable peelers, cheese planes, roasting forks, and canes.
Create one-of-a-kind rings
Make unique jewelry with WoodRiver Titanium Comfort Ring Cores. Select a core the size of the giftee’s finger, and then choose from Woodcraft’s attractive offering of wood and man-made blanks to turn a cover for the core. Bushings are required (sold separately). Ring sizing gauges and display boxes are also available. Watch https://bit.ly/turn-a-ring to learn the steps in using a ring core to make a beautiful piece of jewelry.
Woodcarving
For those interested in carving a present, Woodcraft carries an extensive selection of superior quality pfeil Swiss Made Carving Tools and Flexcut Carving Tools for carvers of all skill levels. For beginners, Woodcraft carries two how-to products. Fox Chapel Learn to Carve Kits — Renowned carver Harold Enlow has designed hand cast resin sticks with a natural wood stain that provide a visual step-by-step carving progression to make realistic caricatures and facial features for Santa, a Cowboy, a Female Face, and a Wood Spirit. Kits also include a 32-page booklet. Each Record Power 12-Piece Carving Chisel Set includes a tutorial DVD and booklet from internationally acclaimed carver and teacher Mike Davies, who has developed a unique “carving by numbers” system that is ideal for the novice carving enthusiast. The DVD features his Significant Six carving techniques that will form a solid foundation for an aspiring woodcarver’s skills.
Build beautiful model kits
UGears has created a series of wooden Model Kits that range from miniature aircraft (10 to 19 parts; estimated completion of 10 minutes) to the complex Trimaran Merihobus Sailboat (237 parts; estimated 15 hours to assemble). Put down the electronics and build one of these attractive models — no glue or tools required — or give a model kit as a gift.
Plans and books
Woodcraft carries an extensive selection of paper and downloadable plans and books about making toys, jewelry boxes, furniture, and a lot more. To learn more about these products and the glues, finishes and other supplies you may need, visit your local Woodcraft store, call (800) 535-4482, or visit woodcraft.com. Visit https://bit.ly/handcraftgifts to see related blog.
