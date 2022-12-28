HICKORY – Every year, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont and Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, partner together to give back to their communities through the Good Turn for Goodwill service project.
Running through the month of October, Girl Scouts collect gently used clothing, toys, books, electronics and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. Through these donations, the troops are also supporting employment and training programs offered by Goodwill that allows people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability.
“Working with Goodwill Industries to make a difference in our communities is always a great investment for us each year,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “This service project is helping to change the lives of thousands of people across North Carolina and gives our girls a chance to see what a big impact they can have by helping others.”
This year, 1,178 Girl Scouts from 26 counties across western and central North Carolina donated 2,826 bags of items.
For more information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or Girl Scouting in your local area, you can contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or (800) 672-2148. You can also visit their website at www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.
We’re Girl Scouts of the USA
We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.
