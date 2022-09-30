It’s the time of year in the High Country when the march of the Woolly Worms begins. This familiar and fascinating insect, sometimes referred to as the Woolly Bear, and known to science as Pyrrharctia isabella, the Isabella Tiger Moth, will soon be seen wandering across many roadways.
One of the things that makes the fuzzy, multicolor Woolly Worm caterpillar so interesting is that dating back to Colonial times it has been proposed that the length of the brown and black bands on the caterpillar can predict the severity of winter. Though experts disagree on this, it is a fascinating part of mountain folklore and results in a lot of attention to the bands! Also, (and excitingly, especially for children!) since the caterpillar likes to be on the move this makes them a great choice for insect races.
The Woolly Worm is very wildly distributed throughout the US and Canada, and festivals held to celebrate its appearance in the fall may be found in many towns. In our area of course the Woolly Worm Festival every October in Banner Elk is looked forward to by children and adults alike. Kids from across our region bring their favorite caterpillar(s) to race and see which is the fastest (and thus predict the winter), while local artists and food vendors provide a very festive atmosphere.
This festival is one of the highlights of our fall season, so making sure it continues is important. One aspect of this is ensuring that the main insect attraction continues to thrive in nature so that it can be the star of the show for years to come. This article provides information about the biology of the Woolly Worm to aid in understanding a few things to keep in mind to make sure one of our most familiar High Country insect continues to thrive.
A member of the Tiger Moth Family of insects, the caterpillar form of the Woolly Worm is much more familiar and seen more than the adult. A relatively small yet handsome orange with black dots, the adult moth is found in our area primarily in the spring, and unless you really look hard for it at night it’s not easily found. After hatching from eggs laid by the female moth caterpillars eat a variety of plants and grow into the familiar Woolly Worm caterpillar with brown and black “fuzzy” bands. When reaching their largest size, the caterpillars are seen moving across our roadways beginning in September and lasting into the fall. This type of behavior, called wandering by insect biologists, is not uncommon for many insects and is necessary for their survival. Its purpose is for a caterpillar to locate a suitable place to hibernate over the winter before resuming an activity like eating in the spring before forming the pupa from which the adult will emerge. A secluded place of the caterpillar’s choosing under a structure or piles of leaves affords them protection. Interestingly, to survive a potentially cold winter the caterpillar actually makes its own anti-freeze.
Using what we know about their biology, here are a few things to keep in mind if you collect caterpillars for races at the local festival (or perhaps just to observe them). Carefully considering these will go a long way to making sure the Woolly Worm remains a natural wonder of the High Country.
First, avoid collecting too many Woolly Worms. Even though observing our roadways it appears there are lots of caterpillars in our area, it’s hard to know the actual number. There is currently great concern about insect numbers declining for reasons that are poorly understood, and no one wants this to happen to one of the favorite insects in the High Country. If attending the Woolly Worm Festival with your race favorite, or just spending some time watching these fascinating insects at your home, limiting your collection to one caterpillar or a very small number, will help maintain a healthy local population of Woolly Worms.
Second, you really want to keep any Woolly Worm caterpillars out of their natural environment for as little time as possible. It’s hard to know exactly what conditions they need to survive, so even if you place a caterpillar in a nice box with leaves to provide them shelter, this may not be what the caterpillar really needs. Keep in mind that the wandering caterpillars are no longer interested in eating and trying to feed them does not affect their survival.
The festival races aside, Woolly Worms do not make good pets and you should not try to keep one over the winter (even if you put your box outside) to watch them develop into an adult moth next spring. Natural conditions for them to survive are very hard to copy and it’s very possible that your caterpillar will not survive over winter in a setting you create.
Finally, keep track of where you collected your caterpillar(s) and return it to this same place (though not to the road surface). Even though the Woolly Worm caterpillars wander seemingly far and wide, the distance they cover does not have to be that great. Compared to us, insects are small, so what seems a short distance to you can be substantial for them. The place you find your Woolly Worm is what it “considers home” and its survival will be increased by staying in that area.
It’s hard not be fascinated by Woolly Worms, and whether you believe they can forecast the winter, or be the champion at the Woolly Worm Festival, doing what is needed to make sure we can look forward to them each fall seems something everyone wants. A few simple considerations will help assure this so please be mindful of them as you enjoy our fuzzy friends.
Dr. Ray Williams is a native of Asheville, and Professor Emeritus in the Department of Biology at Appalachian State University, where he taught for 25 years. What he tried to instill in his students is the fascinating lives of insects, which he continues to research and write about in retirement. He lives in Boone with his wife, Beverly, and has two children in college. He will write a semi-regular column on local insects in the area.
