This is for anyone who has lost a loved one this year. For me, it was my Dad, to cancer. I want to encourage you.
It’s normal to go through the 5 steps of grief: Denial. Anger. Bargaining. Depression. Acceptance. It’s okay to go through stages multiple times, out of order, or if your grief looks different than others, and to grieve when other people think you should be over it. I promise, you WILL be okay, and it WILL get better. Time WILL help.
People told me that. I didn’t want to believe it. I didn’t want to let him go. But I learned that he’s not gone and he’s still with me, though I will never be the same.
Finally, with Christmas coming, I want to give you permission to feel the good, have fun, laugh, and remember good times with your loved one. Take the pressure off. Treat yourself. Treat others. Be kind. Be patient and don’t isolate. Crying spells are fine — tears are detoxing. If you feel depressed and lonely, lean on your support system. Communicate needs.
Overwhelmed? Slow down. Feel it all. Befriend your feelings and fears. Sit with them and listen to what they’re saying then make peace, even if you want to escape or run away or stuff it deeper, which won’t help. Choose mantras, such as, “I am strong enough to handle this,” or “I will get through this.” Practice gratitude and, if it helps, write letters and journal to your dearly departed. Take care.
Joy Jelinske
Newland
