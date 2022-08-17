A free nation is a rich nation. Given that thought, though, we do need representative government and laws that encourage good behavior and discourage bad behavior.
In an earlier letter about the problems involved in buying local firewood, I had mentioned that state law defines a “cord” of wood (4’x4’x8’=128 cubic feet) and how it is to be measured. The problem is enforcement of good behavior.
At the moment, your choices start with trying to work out a solution with the seller. which may or may not provide relief. My source said, “If you don’t like it, bring my wood back (one cord),” and the seller would return my $550. That’s not much of a solution for a 75-year old with arthritic hands and a small car. Since my earlier letter to the editor, I have heard many similar local complaints, and not just about my particular source.
From my understanding, the next step is a certified letter demanding a resolution within 10 days. But the resolution mentioned in my case really doesn’t work well, even though I feel state law was broken by falsely advertising two cords of wood for $550.
Yes, you could go to court and press for damages and fines, but the result would be some VERY unhappy local people. The problem is that despite state law, the local problem of mis-measuring and mis-pricing of firewood has not been resolved. Unless all sellers of firewood feel compelled to compete on a level playing field, the less honorable seller is always going to outcompete an honest one, which is bad public policy.
What I suggest is that our county commissioners assign the duty of witnessing and recording firewood complaints by measuring and perhaps taking a photo of a newly (say within 10 days of delivery) stacked load of firewood by our local building inspector, since he has the skills and equipment to perform such a duty. The seller can easily take a few pictures of the area near the wood is dumped to help protect against unscrupulous buyers trying to chisel them. I should add that from my experience, a load of “tossed” firewood before delivery can be done surprisingly accurately (though not perfectly) by dealers.
After a few incidents, I believe all sellers would start to compete on price and quality instead of using less scrupulous means in order to stay in business. That’s good for honest businesses and good for Avery County residents.
