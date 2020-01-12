Edgar "Ed" Michael of Beech Mountain community near Heaton, NC passed away Saturday, Dec. 21. 2019, at Watauga Hospital in Boone, NC.
Ed was born on Aug. 13, 1938 in Chatham County, NC the son of Edgar Delaster Michael, Sr. and Mary Belle Stinson. He graduated from High Point Central High School. He returned to High Point, NC after being injured while in the Navy serving in Korea in on the USS Hornet. He enjoyed music, spending time with family, and friendship. Ed never met a stranger.
He began working as a salesman for Mac Tools, Inc. and later became the District Manager for Mac Tools. He was a member of the Jamestown Union Hill Lions Club where he loved raising money from cookouts, barbecues and delivering Christmas toys for children in need.
He lived in Forestdale north in Jamestown for 25 years. He and Jean moved to Beech Mountain in Avery County along with the grandchildren to be near their daughter in 1999. He enjoyed traveling and the company of family and friends. He delivered school buses and eventually traveled through the US on a monthly trip delivering trucks and enjoying different foods and the company of others.
He was preceded in death by his Son: Edgar Delaster Michael, III and his Sister: Mary Gladden.
He is survived by his Wife of 59 years: Jean Witcher Michael; his Daughter: Mary Michael; his Daughter: Anna Soles of Elk Park; and his Grandsons: David Vincent Jester and Cody Lawerence Jester.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church in Jamestown, NC.
Online condolences may be shared with the Michael family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Michael family.
