Never in our lifetimes have we experienced the challenges we face today: the Covid-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. Difficult times reveal inequities in infrastructure and in our society, inequities that can be resolved through community commitment and hard work.
Shelter-in-place orders meant learning from home as schools were closed. Access to affordable and accessible internet has long been part of the political discussion in rural communities. Yes, Avery County Public Schools demonstrated skill, creativity, and dedication in continuing to provide instruction for our students. This is the time to address seriously the inequity in access to the internet. Our rural neighbors in Mitchell County have access to high-speed internet through Country Cable; why not Avery County?
Health care brings up another issue of inequity not only in our community but also across North Carolina. Expanded Medicaid has been available to North Carolina for over six years. We continue to wait on our representatives in the General Assembly to vote for the expansion of Medicaid that would guarantee access to health care to many of the uninsured in Avery County.
There is renewed outrage and protest over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and many other African-Americans. These protests are an outpouring of outrage against a government that privileges a few at the expense of the many. This is not equal protection under the law. I am a privileged white person, and I grieve for the brutal loss of these lives. I do not have the solutions to these inequities and injustices, but I know that there has to be change.
Black lives matter. Brown lives matter. All lives matter.
As Benjamin Franklin wrote, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those of us who are.”
Barbara Aycock
Newland
