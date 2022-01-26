I know many of us are more than happy to say farewell to 2021, and welcome 2022 with high hopes for a return to a more normal way of life again, after the challenges and losses of the COVID-19 pandemic. I enjoy introducing our community to the exemplary professionals who make Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH) what it is — a place where extraordinary care is provided compassionately — and this month I’d like to introduce our hospital’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Chad Smoker.
Dr. Smoker just assumed his role at the beginning of this year, but served as BRRH’s Vice Chief of Staff prior to that. He has balanced his work here with treating patients at his full-spectrum independent family medicine practice, with offices in Spruce Pine and Burnsville. Dr. Smoker has had his own practice for nearly two decades, and has made rounds at the hospital for his entire career, up until accepting his position as Chief of Staff.
Our community is lucky to have Dr. Smoker, as he is a consistent and reliable caregiver in our community. This also makes him uniquely appropriate for his work as Chief of Staff now.
Dr. Smoker shared some of his thoughts on his role, where we’ve been this past year, and where we hope to go in the coming one.
“Our goal is to offer top-notch care for our patients that matches their needs,” he says. “This might mean ongoing management of chronic medical problems, treatment of acute issues, and now, helping our patients with COVID-related issues, such as diagnosis and advice regarding quarantining and when to return to work or school.”
The ability to pivot quickly is something Dr. Smoker cites as being critical for hospitals over the last two years, since the start of the pandemic. It’s also something he says that every BRRH team member has excelled at, especially in 2021.
“When the pandemic started, we’d already been through a time of transition as we became part of HCA Healthcare,” notes Dr. Smoker. “I believe that this flexibility we’ve shown has allowed us to thrive in a time when rural hospitals are under threat of closure.”
Dr. Smoker also mentions the unwavering quality care that BRRH maintains as a point of pride.
“The level of care we’ve continued to deliver — even throughout this challenging and unpredictable pandemic — lands us in the top tier within HCA HealthCare’s western region hospitals, consistently,” he declares. “The reason for this is our people. The collaboration between our medical staff members, our hospital administration, and our staff is very strong. It’s these relationships, and the fact that our patients are always top of mind, that make me hopeful for continued success in the coming year.” He adds that this commitment extends to all the members of the local medical community and their dedication to working with BRRH.
When it comes to goals for 2022, Dr. Smoker shares some that have been set for BRRH, include continuing the search for a third general surgeon.
“The addition of this provider will ensure that our quality of services remains outstanding and allows for the possibility of expanding our services as well,” Dr. Smoker added.
Dr. Smoker adds that expanded surgical services would enable BRRH to serve a higher volume of patients, and there might be the opportunity for a surgeon to, once again, cover calls locally, as opposed to regionally.
Retaining and rewarding local talent is a goal Dr. Smoker says is real, but not out of the ordinary as the entire country faces a nursing shortage due to retirements, COVID-related exhaustion, and general burnout.
“We want to be a competitive employer and continue to be seen as a great place to work,” he noted.
Finally, Dr. Smoker discussed the recent addition of Dr. David Pope, BRRH’s orthopedic surgeon, to the hospital’s medical staff executive team.
“We’re happy to have Dr. Pope as our new Vice Chief of Staff, and know that his talents will enhance our team’s work,” Dr. Smoker explained.
As he reflects on 2021 and looks to 2022, Dr. Smoker sees one particular goal that will never change.
“We recognize that our hospital remaining open to serve patients and provide quality services to everyone in our community is key to the health of our community,” he explained. “I believe, as do my colleagues, that BRRH is a worthwhile place to invest our time and energy. In a way, it’s the heart of our community.”
I am also grateful to Dr. Phillip Mitchell, our dedicated Chief of Staff who preceded Dr. Smoker. His work fueled our growth, and BRRH has benefited because of his talents and leadership.
We’re proud to have physicians like Dr. Mitchell, Dr. Smoker and Dr. Pope building on our success. Our team is the one constant that’s critical to it. Everyone at BRRH wishes you much happiness and good health in 2022.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
