RALEIGH — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a media briefing updating the state on the battle against COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
Phase 3 of state reopening guidelines is scheduled to expire on Friday, Dec. 11, but the governor may announce additional measures in response to the surging case numbers in counties across the state, including Avery County.
