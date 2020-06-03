ASHEVILLE — Accolades continue to roll in for the historic 2019-2020 Avery High School wrestling team, as the team was recognized at the regional level for its championship-winning season and one of its standout performers garnered a solo honor.
The 2020 WNC Sports Awards, presented by Ingles, is hosted by the Mountain Amateur Athletic Club, with winners chosen by the MAAC Board of Directors from a compiled listing of more than 100 finalists that represent the best that Western North Carolina high school sports has to offer.
The finalists in 24 categories are usually honored at the WNC Sports Awards Banquet at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. However, with the Coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of this year’s event, the organization nevertheless remained committed to recognizing the stellar performances of the 2019-2020 school year.
Senior Viking wrestler River Griffith, who captured a third state championship during his prep career at February’s NCHSAA 1A State Wrestling Championships, was named White & Williams Division II Male Athlete in an Olympic Sport by the MAAC. Griffith compiled a 60-2 record this past season, boasting an impressive 205-15 mark for his career.
Meanwhile, the Avery Wrestling team, which brought home the first two state team championships in the more-than-50-year history of Avery County High School, was recognized as the Blue Ridge Division of EmergeOrtho Division II Male Team in an Olympic Sport.
The Vikings captured a pair of state titles in individual and dual-team competition. Seven Vikings advanced to state final matches with five wrestlers, Ethan Shell (120-pound division), River Griffith (132 pounds), Seth Blackledge (160 pounds), Lucas Andrews (182 pounds) and Levi Andrews (220 pounds), winning individual state championships.
Mitchell standout athlete Noah Pitman was also recognized by the MAAC, earning the Young Transportation Division II Male Athlete of the Year. Pitman, a Mars Hill University commitment, earned All-Western Highlands Conference honors in his final three seasons in the sports of football, basketball and baseball. On the gridiron, he amassed 7,659 yards in total offense for his career.
Each finalist will receive a gold medal from the club, and the winners in each category receive plaques, as well as recognition at the 2021 banquet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.