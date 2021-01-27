AVERY COUNTY — The vaccine administration at the Avery County Agricultural Extension is on hold for the foreseeable future, as the state is experiencing a backlog and is putting new shipments of the vaccine on hold until the current allotment is administered. As a result, vaccines will not be available at the agriculture building at Heritage Park for the dates of Jan. 26 to 28, which were the original dates scheduled for the clinic.
According to a press release from the Avery County government, the county will reopen the vaccine call center and update the county website as soon as more first dose vaccine becomes available.
In the meantime, second doses of the vaccine will continue as scheduled and will be administered in the second and third weeks of February. Second doses for this current week will be administered at the Avery County Health Department due to the small amount of individuals scheduled.
According to ACHD Nursing Supervisor Deborah Gragg, the health department has already administered all of the vaccine doses it has been allocated so far and it has received no update as to when it will receive its next shipment.
“Everything we’ve been given, we administered this past week. (The backlog) is across the state. They’re having trouble getting vaccines,” Gragg said. “We don’t have any first doses left, and we’ve given out a little over 2,000. What we’re looking at now is administering second doses and it has to be used for people who got the first dose.”
Last week, the health department shared a memo it had received from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The memo stated that the state and its providers had received “enormous pressure” from the federal government to administer all vaccine doses it had on hand or the federal government would begin reducing allocations.
In response, the state held large-scale vaccination clinics at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway in order to help clear up the backlog. Additionally, the state has been pushing providers to use every last dose of the vaccine they have by holding special vaccination events and aggressively scheduling appointments.
“As of Friday morning, Jan. 22, there are still close to 200,000 first doses in the state that need to get to people by Tuesday, Jan. 26. One hundred twenty thousand of these were just delivered yesterday and are scheduled to go into arms between now and Tuesday, Jan. 26. For the coming vaccine week beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27, we only have 120,000 dose allocations to administer. A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned to address the backlog. As a result, many providers are getting small allocations or zero allocations for the week of Jan. 27,” the memo stated.
Unlike other parts of the state, Avery County has been able to administer all of its first dose vaccines likely because it may have opted for a slightly different strategy than some other health departments or providers. Instead of scheduling appointments, the county has hosted clinics in which patients are simply able to walk in and receive a shot at their convenience, although high demand has meant that patients have had to wait in long lines to receive the dose.
As a result, 2,152 people in Avery County have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 86 people having completed the vaccine series. Workers and volunteers from the various departments in the Avery County government have chipped in to help respond to the high demand for the vaccine. Even Avery County commissioners have volunteered their time to process patients at the clinic.
The effort appears to have produced an efficient process that has attracted people from other states to receive the vaccine in the county. Some patients from outside areas even reported having to wait until March after scheduling their appointment.
“We’ve had people from all over like Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina, because we care. Ninety nine percent of people that have been through here has been a positive experience. The staff has been talked about, bragged about. I can’t even keep the emails answered about what a good job they’re doing. I’ve had individuals write us checks to feed the staff, people calling in wanting to know what they can do. Ladies are baking cookies and brownies for all these hard working guys out here in the rain,” County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
Meanwhile, assisted living centers in the county have been visited by personnel from CVS Pharmacy who have completed the administration of the first doses of the vaccine. The numbers of vaccines given by the company are not included in the state’s databases, since CVS Pharmacy has contracted with the federal government to specifically target assisted living centers for vaccine distribution.
According to Donna McClellan with The Heritage of Sugar Mountain assisted living facility, CVS Pharmacy first visited the residents and staff to administer the first dose of the vaccine on Jan. 10, and the second shot is planned for Feb. 7. McClellan said that all but three of the facility’s 30 residents received the vaccine, while only a handful of residents and staff opted out of the shot for various reasons, including for medical purposes.
“(CVS) was wonderful. They were good with the residents. They were here on time. They came at 10 a.m. and were out of here by 12:30 p.m. Everything went smooth. It was streamlined. They were great. They had it going on,” McClellan said.
