NEWLAND — Avery County continues to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, as its seeks to administer as many shots as possible.
Appointments for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are required. State-allotted first doses of the vaccines are available for the week of March 22 to 26, and this week’s first dose clinic will be held on Thursday, March 25, at the Avery County Agricultural Extension at 661 Vale Road above Ingles in Newland.
In order to make an appointment, call (828) 733-8273 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Patients must bring their insurance card and wear appropriate clothing for ease of access to have the vaccination administered in the upper arm. Masks are required. Those with bleeding disorders must contact their physician for written documentation to receive the vaccine.
Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. for Friday, March 26, at the Avery County Agricultural Extension. Patients must bring their white vaccine appointment card. Those unable to attend the second dose clinic must call the Avery County Health Department at (828) 733-6031 in order to set a new date to receive their second shot.
Current groups eligible for the vaccine in North Carolina are healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents, adults 65 years of age and older, frontline essential workers and adults with high risk of exposure and increased risk of severe illness. To learn more about eligible vaccine groups, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.
As of March 23, Avery County has administered 4,774 first doses of the vaccine and 2,933 second doses, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data. Avery County has currently fully vaccinated 16.7 percent of its 18,000 official residents. For the week of March 22, the state recorded a larger portion of first doses of the vaccine being administered than second doses, with 21,494 first doses and 8,881 second doses administered.
Statewide, a total of 1,396,965 second dose vaccines have been administered, while 2,331,690 first doses have been administered. Additionally, 82,859 single-shot vaccines have been administered and a total of 3,811,514 shots have been administered overall.
To find nearby private providers who offer the vaccine, click to myspot.nc.gov.
