AVERY COUNTY — Avery County is now offering vaccines to people in group four, which includes adults with underlying health conditions that puts them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Other individuals from groups one through three also remain eligible for the vaccine, including those who are health care workers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities, anyone 65 years of age or older and frontline essential workers.
Underlying health conditions for people in group four can include but is not limited to asthma, cancer, history of strokes, diabetes, heart conditions and other ailments. To see the full list of conditions that has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
Vaccines will be offered at the Avery County Agriculture Extension Center at 661 Vale Road above Ingles in Newland on Thursday, March 18. Appointments are necessary and can be scheduled by calling the Avery County vaccine call center at (828) 733-8273.
The call center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county reminds patients to bring their insurance card and wear appropriate clothing for ease of access to have the vaccine administered in the upper arm. Masks are required.
Free transportation to the clinic for Avery County residents is available through Avery County Transportation. To arrange transportation, call (828) 733-0005.
On Thursday, March 18, the county will be looking to administer 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. As of the morning of Tuesday, March 16, the county has filled slots for 336 appointments and will be taking appointments until all slots are full. The county has yet to receive any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the state.
This week, the county will not be administering any second doses of the vaccine, since this week corresponds with the week when the county did not receive any shipments of the vaccine. The next appointment date for second doses will be on Friday, March 26, at the Agricultural Extension from 1 to 4 p.m. Teachers and public education staff will also be given the second dose on this date, as the mobile vaccination clinics will head back out to schools.
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier says that about 15 percent of the county’s population, which is officially recorded at about 18,000, has received the second dose of the vaccine. However, positive cases of COVID-19 have surged in the past two weeks, with 93 cases recorded as of Monday, March 15.
“Three weeks ago we dropped down to our low, but unfortunately we are the highest in the state again as of yesterday,” Barrier said. “People need to be careful, and we’re seeing it a lot in the schools, a lot of young people. Unfortunately, there is a young person in the hospital. We need to be careful as a county and not get complacent.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the county has recorded 53 cases per 10,000 residents over the last 14 days, putting the county at the highest percent of positive COVID-19 cases based on population in the state. As of Friday, March 5, there were 28 students with the virus, however, by Friday, March 12, the number decreased to 14.
“We need to get it down to zero,” Barrier said.
Farmers vaccinated
On Friday, March 12, the county rolled out its mobile vaccination clinics to the areas of Cranberry and Crossnore to vaccinate farmers and migrant workers.
Jerry Moody, Avery County Agricultural Extension Director, said the extension has been in contact with local farmers in order to make it easy and efficient for local agricultural workers to receive the vaccine.
“Anyone connected with a farm, landscaping or agriculture are part of that essential employee group. We decided to reach out to everyone we could. Since everyone’s busy, it was easier to come down and meet them in the field than for them to come up and meet us at the office,” Moody said.
Approximately 140 agricultural works were given the dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday, which made the day’s operation the county’s first one-and-done vaccination clinic. The Johnson & Johnson vaccines came courtesy of Watauga County, and helped ensure that migrant workers were able to get their shot.
“One of the concerns that the growers had was since (the migrant farm workers) might be social distancing, they still live with each other. So one person in one house gets sick and that shoots it to everyone. This way, they can be sure to minimize (transmission),” Moody said.
Many of the migrant workers come from Mexico and speak Spanish as their primary language, which can make it difficult to communicate with health professionals. Fortunately, Alex Noriega, High Country Community Health’s Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator, was onsite to help translate and provide important information to the migrant workers.
“Through High Country (Community Health), we have the farm worker health program. We go out to the camps, and we visit the farm workers. We offer them onsite glucose level checks, blood pressure checks, Hepatitis C screenings and just help them connect to community resources. We’ve been trying to get them their vaccines, so when Jerry reached out, we were happy to collaborate with him,” Noriega said.
As of March. 15, Avery County has administered 4,066 first doses of the vaccine and 2,667 second doses, according to NCDHHS data. For the week of March 8, the state recorded a larger portion of first doses of the vaccine being administered than second doses, with 223,813 first doses and 178,041 second doses administered.
Statewide, a total of 1,231,897 second dose vaccines have been administered, while 2,047,269 first doses have been administered. Additionally, 56,197 single-shot vaccines have been administered and a total of 3,335,363 shots have been administered overall.
