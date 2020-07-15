NEWLAND — Gov. Roy Cooper’s moratorium on utility cutoffs and evictions is set to expire by the end of July, and many utility providers are preparing for it to do so as they have experienced decreases in revenue throughout the duration of the executive order.
The order went into effect on May 30, and is set to last for 60 days, barring any further extension of the order. The mandate prohibits utility disconnects for all customers as well as the collection of late fees, penalties and other charges due to failure to pay. However, customers are expected to eventually pay, and the order allows for providers to extend utility repayment plans for at least six months.
According to North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, the moratorium has left some municipalities across the state in a precarious financial situation.
“Elizabeth City was telling me they’re in a world of hurt with their citizen co-ops like Electric City. What’s happening is people see they don’t have to pay because of that executive order, and when they got their stimulus money, they went out and bought lumber or something else and didn’t pay the electric bill,” Causey said during a visit to Frank Volunteer Fire Department on July 1.
While the Council of State, of which Causey is a member, concurred with the governor’s action at the time, according to the governor’s office website, other members, such as Treasurer Dale Folwell, have been advocating that the governor rescind the order as it relates to citizen-owned utilities, especially in cities like Archdale in Randolph County.
“Elizabeth City is ignoring that governor’s order and they’re sending out bills to their customers, saying ‘If you don’t pay your electric bill, we’re going to cut off you’re electricity.’ It’s the same with the city of Archdale. They’re saying ‘If you don’t pay off your water bill, we’re going to cut off your water,’” Causey said.
In Avery County, Mountain Electric Cooperative is continuing to provide services to customers, albeit while seeing a decrease in revenue not only due to the utility moratorium but to due to the region’s economic situation as a whole.
Due to business closures, Mountain Electric has seen energy sales fall by 14.1 percent since March. The cooperative’s largest customer Parkdale, located in Mountain City, Tenn., shut down for two months while another one of the cooperative’s industrial customers closed for two weeks and plans to do so again in the near future.
Coupled with the surge in unemployment and North Carolina’s utility moratorium, MEC has experienced a 286-percent increase in unpaid customer accounts compared to last year. While Tennessee cooperatives do not have a moratorium imposed on them, MEC is treating all customers equally.
“We have a six-month payment plan that will not be charged penalties,” MEC Director of Member Services Sally Snyder said. “So we set up a separate payment plan, so they will owe us their current usage bill plus whatever balance they had as of that date, whenever we start collecting again.”
Also unique to MEC, the cooperative is obligated pay $.75 of each dollar it receives to the TVA for wholesale power whether MEC is paid or not. While is MEC is prepared for the moratorium to end, the cooperative “has no guarantees of anything.” Additionally, MEC has had to absorb penalty fees, $20,000 each month, and credit card and eCheck convenience fees, which have totaled $24,000 to date.
According to several local townships, the majority of which charge for waste and water services, the decrease in tourism has affected them directly more so than the utility moratorium, since the same residents who tend to miss payments during normal operations continue to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Currently, we’re not seeing a huge strain due to people not paying their bills. As far as the financial strain, it’s not creating that big of an issue. Our bigger financial strain is due to lack of usage with the college being closed, with restaurants being way under capacity, people not traveling and with lodging not being at full capacity,” Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen said.
While the Town of Banner Elk has been prepared financially to ride out the utility moratorium, it, like other municipalities, is not equipped to absorb the costs over an extended period of time.
“The big key is going to be how long it’s going to last. If it’s a short-term thing, we’re certainly in a financial condition to maintain our level of services, but it’s definitely not something we want to see drawn out for a long period of time,” Owen said.
To help local communities during the pandemic, MEC donated $10,000 to Volunteer Avery through its Operation Pocket Change program. Volunteer Avery often works with Reaching Avery Ministries to provide financial and other support to local residents.
“I’ve had people calling me that have had $600 and $800 power bills because when this thing first hit, they were out of work and they got behind,” RAM Director Janet Millsaps said. “We’ve helped quite a few clients up until now, but I’m anticipating that by the first of August when they begin collecting on these to be a large amount of bills due. Of course, RAM will provide as much assistance as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.