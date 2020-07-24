SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Health District reported six additional cases of COVID-19 in Avery County in a press release on Friday evening, July 24, increasing the total of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county to 72 total, with 62 have recovered and 10 active.
Yancey County had one new positive case on July 24, which puts the county at 93 positive cases, with 78 having recovered and 15 active. Mitchell County had six new positives on July 24, increasing the county's total county over the 100-case mark at 103 cases, with 68 having recovered, 33 active cases and 2 deaths.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” a July 24 release from TRHD stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Across the state of North Carolina, the confirmed total of lab cases of COVID-19 on a statewide level neared 109,000 cases, as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 108,995 cases of coronavirus as of noon on Friday, July 24. The state also reported the virus contributing to 1,746 deaths, with a total of 1,182 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,726 individuals have died from the virus, with 106,893 cases statewide as of noon on Friday, July 24.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 4.1 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5 p.m. on July 24, with 145,261 reported deaths and more than 1,261,624 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 1,550,297 completed tests as of noon on July 24, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of July 20 is 78,707 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 194 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 901 positive tests as of July 24 with seven deaths, while Wilkes County has 678 reported cases and seven deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 84 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 439 cases and four deaths. Burke County reports 1,402 cases and 24 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 57 cases, while Carter County reports 266 cases and one death as of July 24, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 18,703. Wake County is reporting 9,610 cases and Durham County reports 5,370 cases, according to July 24 NCDHHS statistics. A total of 31 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
