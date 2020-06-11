LEDGER — Avery County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, reported on June 11 a ninth Avery County resident had tested positive for COVID-19. However, a subsequent release on Friday, June 12, revised that finding, indicating that the positive test was actually a resident of Watauga County.
"We found out this morning that the positive case we had yesterday really lives in Watauga County, right over the line," a Friday morning, June 12, social media post reported. "Even the patient thought they lived in Avery. So we're going to roll Avery's positive number back one when we report this afternoon."
Toe River Health District reported on Thursday, June 11, that a total of 858 people had been tested in Avery County, with 658 negative results and 192 pending results. The health department conducted a pair of drive-through testing events, one on June 9 and another on June 11.
According to TRHD, 671 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 558 negative results, 98 results pending and 15 total positive cases (three active, 12 having recovered). Yancey County reports 856 people tested, with 798 negative results, 35 results pending and 23 total positive cases (nine active, 14 having recovered).
As of June 11, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 39,481 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 812 individuals hospitalized and 1,064 deaths attributed to the disease. NCDHHS reports that it has completed 572,677 tests.
