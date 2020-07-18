SPRUCE PINE — Toe River Health District, encompassing Yancey, Mitchell and Avery counties, were notified on July 17 of no new positive test results in Avery County, leaving Avery with 56 positive cases, with 10 having recovered and 46 active, according to a release from TRHD.
The department reported that Yancey County had one new positive test on July 17, which puts them at 87 positive cases, with 67 having recovered and 20 active. Mitchell County reported two new positive tests on July 17, which increases its total to 76 positive cases, with 59 recovered, 16 active and one death.
Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released, the district reported.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, diarrhea, nausea, headache, sore throat, and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that 80 percent of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms.
Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, the Health Department urges everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19:
• Stay home as much as possible
• Especially stay home when sick
• Practice social distancing (at least six feet)
• Wear a mask when out in public
• Avoid contact with persons that you know are sick
• Cover your cough (cough into the crook of your elbow; or use a tissue and throw in trash)
• Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing)
• If you do not have access to soap and water use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol
• Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners
Routine use of these measures by everyone will decrease the spread of viruses and respiratory diseases in our community.
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC, NCDHHS and Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments. For more information, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 1-(866) 462-3821 (staffed by nurses and pharmacists 24/7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.