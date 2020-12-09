LEDGER — Avery County Health Department was notified of its seventeenth Covid-19-associated death in Avery County on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The individual was in their 60s. To protect the family’s privacy no further information about the patient will be released.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Toe River Health District Health Director Diane Creek said in a press release. "This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and reduce the spread of this virus, especially during the holiday season."
TRHD reminds residents that cases of community spread continue to rise within our counties. Remember to practice the three W’s at all times: Wear, a face covering when out in public and you cannot physically distance yourself from others, wait at least six feet away from others and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water. It is also imperative for those testing positive to stay at home.
