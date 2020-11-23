Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the report of an eleventh Avery County death due to COVID-19.
LEDGER — Toe River Health District announced that five individuals had passed away related to COVID-19, while Mitchell County experienced its ninth Coronavirus death related to COVID-19 in separate press releases on November 24.
"Avery County Health Department, a part of Toe River Health District, was notified today of four CoVID-19 associated deaths in Avery County. These deaths bring Avery’s total up to 10 deaths," a release from TRHD Director Diane Creek stated. "Three of these individuals were in their 80s and one was in their 90s. To protect the family’s privacy no further information about the patients will be released."
Later in the evening, TRHD issued a second Avery-associated release stating that an 11th individual, a person in their 50s, had passed away from COVID-19.
TRHD also released that a ninth individual in Mitchell County has succumbed to COVID-19-related illness.
"Mitchell County Health Department, a part of Toe River Health District, was notified today of its ninth CoVID-19 associated death in Mitchell County," a release from Creek stated. "The individual was in their 50s. To protect the family’s privacy no further information about the patient will be released."
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Monday evening, Nov. 23, that more than 1,600 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, and the state has experienced 5,039 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” Creek stated in both releases. "This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and reduce the spread of this virus... We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals. This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and reduce the spread of this virus. The cases of community spread continue to rise within our counties. Remember to practice the 3 W’s at all times: Wear, a face covering when out in public and you cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water. It is also imperative for those testing positive to Stay at Home."
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, diarrhea, nausea, headache, sore throat and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. TRHD notes that 80 percent of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms.
