LEDGER — Toe River Health District announced Avery County's first death related to COVID-19 in a press release on Thursday evening, Sept. 3.
"Avery County Health Department, a part of Toe River Health District, was notified today of its first COVID-19 associated death in Avery County. The individual was in their 60s. To protect the family’s privacy no further information about the patient will be released," according to the release.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Toe River Health District Health Director, Diane Creek. "This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and reduce the spread of this virus.”
In a separate release, the department confirmed that Avery had two additional positive cases of COVID-19, raising the county's total cases to 174 positive cases, as 142 have recovered, 31 remain active and one death.
TRHD also reports that Yancey County had 8 new positives on Sept. 3, which puts them at 187 positive cases, 159 have recovered and 27 active and one death. Mitchell County had one new positive test on Sept. 3, which puts them at 149 positive cases, with 140 having recovered, five cases active and four deaths.
"Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released," according to TRHD. "The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners."
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste, loss of smell, diarrhea, nausea, headache, sore throat and body aches. If you experience these symptoms, please call your healthcare provider and follow their advice. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19. TRHD notes that 80 percent of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms.
