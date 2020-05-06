Whether watching the action on a big screen or reading the adventure as it leaps off the pages of a book, there always seems to be something about a superhero that’s inspirational.
Sometimes it’s the hero’s ability to use powers imbued to him or her to battle arch nemeses or supervillains. Other times it’s how the hero is able to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to win in the end.
From our earliest childhood memories through today, heroes that we see on TV and the movies or read of in the comics offer entertainment and motivation when the good guys emerge victorious.
As our county and region continues to endure and fight Coronavirus during the ongoing worldwide pandemic these past couple of months, we have seen the emergence of real-life superheroes who walk among us in the form of nurses and health care workers who selflessly serve as a first line of defense to protect us, the John Q. Publics of the world, from contracting this new heinous, invisible foe.
As someone with immediate family who serve in the health care profession, I’ve heard of the immense stress of the current state of affairs experienced by those in the profession, including concerns over personal well-being and that of the patients they care for.
We all should be so proud of those nurses who are walking the halls and tending to the needs of those afflicted with this virus, as well as those helping to fend it off and minimize its impact in our own area.
I find it a little more than ironic that National Superhero Day was observed just recently, on April 28, where larger-than-life characters like Batman, Superman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, Hulk, and Spider Man are celebrated for their crusades of bravery and their willingness to meet adversity head-on. Meanwhile, the annual observance of National Nurses Week is celebrated a week later, from May 6 to 12, coinciding with Florence Nightingale’s birthday. NNW raises awareness of the value of nursing and helps educate the public about the role nurses play in meeting the health care needs of Americans.
Perhaps at this time more than any other, on this National Nurses Week, we should pay tribute and express our thanks to the superheroes of nonfiction, those nurses, doctors and medical professionals who are willing to work the extra hours and sacrifice their own personal health and safety to administer care and treatment for those battling this formidable viral foe and many other physical struggles we face.
Thank you to our real superheroes for standing in the gap for family, friends, neighbors and strangers, not only this week but every time you walk the halls, wear the uniform and help to provide healing and caring consolation to those who hurt. We salute you.
