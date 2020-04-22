NEWLAND — Teachers at Avery High School and Cranberry Middle have been utilizing 3D printers in order to print plastic face shields for doctors and nurses at Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Matthew Michel, engineering and drafting teacher at Avery High School, Susan Hawkins, health science teacher at AHS, and Arlene Foster, STEM teacher at Cranberry Middle, have been collaborating on the project to help provide health care workers the much-needed equipment.
The printers are able to print approximately 45 frames for the face shields each week, which are then attached with a transparent and disposable plastic sheet which the schools are repurposing that were once used for overhead projectors the schools no longer implement.
Between the three 3D printers the school system has available — one at AHS and two at CMS — the teachers were able to produce about 50 face shields along with 30 disposable ones that had acted as a preliminary design.
Michels said that the idea for the project came from Career and Technical Education Director Ellis Ayers, who had sent him information on a similar project that a school in Guilford County was doing.
“We went online, and there are people across the country who have made the designs. Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, we got one offline and just had to get the materials,” Michel said.
Michel, an Avery County native who has worked in Raleigh as a civil engineer, said the 3D printed shields will be able to be used repeatedly by the health care workers since the visors are able to be decontaminated.
“The nice thing about the 3D printed version of the face shield is that there is a frame we make on the 3D printer, and the frame can be used over and over again because it can be put in a decontamination cabinet. The frame doesn’t melt until it hits about 200 degrees celsius. Then you can put a new transparency on it,” Michels said.
The project has been a collaborative effort between the three teachers. Hawkins, who also works as a paramedic, ran the prototypes by her coworkers at Avery County Emergency Medical Services before taking the shields over to the hospital.
“I was the guinea pig,” Hawkins said. “I took prototypes to EMS one night, and my husband, who is also a paramedic, he and I messed around with them, figuring out which one we like the best. Then Matt and Arlene started making those, and I took them over to the hospital along with the replacement shields.”
The printers were initially provided to the school system through a Golden Leaf Grant, and students have used them regularly for projects and in-class assignments.
“Ever since I had been teaching Project Lead The Way, which is an engineering course for middle school students, we have had a 3D printer,” Foster said. “So we have been printing for a while now in my classroom.”
The printers use PLA and ABS filament, which is a plastic material that melts at a certain temperature and is able to be solidified into various designs using computer-aided software.
“Thank goodness people have been so great about sharing their designs online. You can find any number of designs for face shields and face masks. I’ve even been printing the surgical mask [parts] that go on the back of your neck to relieve the pressure that surgical masks put on your ears,” Foster said.
