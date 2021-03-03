RALEIGH — Teachers across North Carolina, including Avery County teachers, began receiving vaccinations over the past week as part of the third group eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine of the state’s vaccine rollout. Individuals age 65 and older have already been receiving the vaccine per the state’s plan.
In addition, a new tool was added to the state and country’s virus response, as a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was approved last weekend for Emergency Use Authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. This option, the third such vaccine approved by the FDA along with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, differs from the other vaccines in the fact that it is a single shot, compared to two shots that are required for the earlier vaccine options.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Feb. 24 a new executive order that eases restrictions and lifts the Stay-at-Home order curfew beginning Feb. 26.
The new order allows gyms, museums, aquariums, barbers, pools, outdoor amusement parks, retail establishments, restaurants, breweries and wineries to now open at 50-percent capacity with health and safety protocols. Alcohol can now be sold until 11 p.m.
The new executive order also allows for outdoor venues to host attendees, including high school football stadiums, to expand capacity to no greater than 30 percent, while indoor venues with a capacity greater than 5,000 may operate at 15-percent capacity with certain protocols in place.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, a total of 2,472,643 doses had been administered statewide as of March 1, with 2,268,208 doses administered through NC providers and 204,465 doses administered through the federal long-term program. NCDHHS data also indicated that a total of 18.4 percent of Avery County residents had received their first-dose vaccine as of March 1, with 13.35 percent of the overall county population having received a second-dose vaccination.
“Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire North Carolina population (i.e., all ages). When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for the state,” stated NCDHHS on its Dashboard homepage. “North Carolina’s information on people vaccinated comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It helps vaccine providers know who has had a first dose of which vaccine to make sure people get the second dose of the same vaccine at the right time. It also helps people register for vaccination at the appropriate time and allows the state to manage vaccine supply. First Doses Administered data include all first doses administered, regardless of whether the individual has also received a second dose of the vaccine. Second Doses Administered data include individuals who have completed the vaccine series. Information on vaccinations is confidential health information that is carefully managed to protect patient privacy. Information will not be shared except in accordance with state and federal law.”
Click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on the vaccines and vaccine distribution statewide, and to learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, click to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Monday, March 1, dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by 14,500 cases cases statewide week, a decrease of almost 9,000 new cases from the previous week’s total new cases, as North Carolina reports 862,270 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state experienced another overall weekly decrease in hospitalizations over the past week, as NCDHHS reported on March 1 that 1,319 individuals were hospitalized, an overall decrease of 248 patients.
NCDHHS reports that 11,254 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 320 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on March 1 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,827 positive community cases, an increase of 29 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 20 deaths associated with the virus.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 1, Avery reports 26 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 15 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 25 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 43 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 31 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 1, Mitchell County reported a total of 1,244 positive cases and 16 deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,446 total cases as of March 1 with 24 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has eclipsed 114 million worldwide cases, as the center reports more than 114.5 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 28.66 million cases in the nation as of March 1. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 514,660 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, March 1.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 10,291,482 completed tests as of Monday, March 1, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of March 1 is more than 819,839 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 4,174 positive tests, with 90 active cases and 31 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 2,029 positive cases, with 22 active cases and 44 deaths as of March 1, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County has 8,638 positive tests as of March 1 with 68 deaths, while Wilkes County has 6,001 reported cases and 103 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 4,815 cases and 61 deaths. Burke County reports 9,227 cases and 138 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,162 cases with 38 deaths, while Carter County reports 5,966 cases and 152 deaths as of March 1, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (97,073), Wake County (74,599), Guilford County (39,936) and Forsyth County (31,866), the sum of which comprises 28.2 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to March 1 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that a total of 89 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report more than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.