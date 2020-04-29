SPRUCE PINE — High school and early college students have had more than a month and a half to become accustomed to their new learning environment, and now they are sharing their experiences.
Stacie Burleson, Principal of Mayland Early College, has been reaching out to students throughout the duration of the statewide cancellation of in-person public instruction, which was implemented by Gov. Roy Cooper on March 14.
“We chose to go on [with core instruction] because we will have these students again next year, and we wanted to make sure they were getting what they needed to go on to the next level,” Burleson said. “We are still giving grades currently. We were just afraid of — you know the way things change constantly— we felt like we needed to keep track of what they were doing, and the students need feedback.”
As expected, a multitude of changes were made to accommodate the new social distancing mandates and create an online learning environment. Teachers meet with their classes twice a week using Google Hangouts or Zoom, and students have been receiving new learning material as well.
Teachers have designated office hours in which students call can or do a live chat and ask specific questions related to their classes. Students are also able to chat amongst themselves using Zoom and have discussions on the online course material. They can even download them and view them at a more convenient time if need be.
Similar to Avery High School, students without internet access can opt to have study packets mailed to them, which they can then mail back once completed, or take pictures and upload them using the free WiFi at the public schools or other locations around Avery and Mitchell counties. Additionally, Mitchell County Schools purchased 300 mobile WiFI hotspots and distributed them to students in need on Monday, April 27.
Early college student Hannah Moore said that she has been impressed by the way her biology class has been organized and displayed online.
“I love the organization of how the work and due dates are displayed. I also love how that everything on Powerschool [an online learning software] is in order of when the due date is and each assignment going down the page also has the due date written on it. There is really no guessing when something is due, and that keeps my stress level down for Biology class,” Moore said.
Autumn Bowlin did not share the same sentiment about the online learning environment.
“I have been adjusting well, but it’s a little complicated for me to do my work because I don’t have WiFi, and I’ve been using my hotspot. Honestly, I prefer going to school and actually seeing my friends and seeing my teachers. It’s more stressful keeping up with all my classes online because sometimes I forget to check. I’m also very extroverted, and I hate staying at home 24/7 and [not] seeing my friends and [not] being able to actually go places with my mom... I guess one positive side is that I get to sleep in late,” Bowlin said.
One student was even able to make a new friend using the social applications.
“I’ve been getting used to the work and when it’s all due, and I’m feeling better about all this. I made a new friend, and she’s amazing. We stayed up talking for hours, but we didn’t talk at school, but because of this, it has made me talk to more people,” Rachel Thacker said.
Another student said that her quarantine experience has allowed her to reconnect with family.
“This past week has been okay. I am learning now to just go on in life and try to live it to the fullest and use this time to spend with my siblings and parents. But as in school, I’ve noticed it helps when I plan out my day and what I am going to work on for that day,” Valerie Buchanan said. “The most positive experience that has came out of the quarantine so far has been just getting to spend more time with my sister, and this whole experience has made me appreciate school more because I have realized without having school and doing it from home I would have nothing to look forward to, as in seeing my friends, and just getting out of the house.”
Avery High School has also been receiving new learning materials in accordance with North Carolina Standard Course of Study. Students can access course material on PowerSchool Learning, email and zoom sessions. Study packets are also delivered to students without internet via the bus routes or by driving by the school and picking up the packets themselves.
Assistant Principal Kimberly Coleman said that the school has been receiving feedback from students as well as suggestions on how to make more successful.
“From the feedback I have received, students are adjusting to this lengthy absence from school in various ways, but they all seem to be adjusting,” Coleman said. “Students seem to be enjoying the flexibility of remote learning but missing the daily interaction with other students and teachers. Teachers have been steadfast in their attempts to reach out to students to maintain the relationships that were built during the first half of the semester and to ensure their students have not only their academic needs met but also their basic needs met."
Meanwhile, students are using Zoom, Facetime and Google Hangouts to socialize and stay in touch with their friends.
"Our students are definitely missing face-to-face socialization,” Coleman said.
