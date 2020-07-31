SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Shrine Bowl Board of Governors President Buddy Brown called a special executive meeting of the Board of Governors on Thursday, July 30, 2020, for an up-to-date report regarding the 84th Annual Shrine Bowl Game to be held on Saturday, Dec. 19 2020, in Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.
Game Chairman Ronnie Blount fully described the conditions leading up to this date and regarding this year's game as noted in a July 31 press release.
“Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, the Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and medical staff have been doing their due diligence in trying to prepare for the 84th Shrine Bowl Game," Blount said. "The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible., everything from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for our players, coaches and athletic staff and medical personnel. We are learning that the current circumstances and the monumental efforts that it will take to meet the challenges of COVID-19 which we are now faced are those that cannot hardly be achieved by us at this time. In short, if we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done the past 83 years and provide the best game possible for our sponsors, players, coaches and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”
Blount continued, “Even if we do not play this year's game, our Shrine Bowl coaches will select a team of 44 players from each state in October. This will give our graduating seniors and opportunity to have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, and, as a Shrine Bowl selectee, add this honor to their list of achievements for their high school career.”
As a result of this report, the Shrine Bowl Board of Governors Executive Committee unanimously elected to suspend this year's game and look forward to preparing to resume play of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in Spartanburg on Dec. 18, 2021.
“We would like to thank the City and County of Spartanburg, the Marriott Hotel, Wofford College and our many sponsors and patrons for working with us through this most difficult time," SBOC Board of Governors Chairman Tony Edwards added.
