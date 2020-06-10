NEWLAND — Protests have erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, and while the long-term repercussions of Floyd’s killing are unknown, these protests have sparked discussions related to policing, community well-being and systemic biases within society.
On Monday, May 25, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department arrested Floyd, 42, after an employee of the Cup Foods convenient store in south Minneapolis, Minn. called 911 and accused Floyd of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. According to the 911 transcript, the caller also accused Floyd of being drunk and not in control of himself.
Floyd’s arrest turned fatal after one of the three officers restraining Floyd kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for approximately eight-and-a-half minutes while Floyd was pinned to the ground, according to video evidence. Floyd was later pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The four officers who had responded to the call are now facing charges. Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, is facing one count of second degree murder. The other three officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were charged last week with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Protests against police brutality and injustice have spread across the country in the aftermath of the incident, with at least 200 cities across 27 states having imposed curfews. The National Guard has been mobilized in at least 31 states, while on Thursday, June 4, 75,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated for domestic operations across the U.S., according to a press release from the National Guard.
At least 9,300 people nationwide have been arrested as part of the George Floyd protests as of June 4. While many protests have remained peaceful, incidents of rioting and looting have occurred across the nation as some mass gatherings devolved into skirmishes between rioters and police. As of June 7, 20 people have died during these protests, of which 17 were due to gunshot wounds.
The repercussions of the restrictions imposed on the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic have added increased stress to the economy and the social fabric of the nation. Recent unemployment statistics for the month of May fell by 1.4 percentage points to 13.3 percent after payroll employment rose by 2.5 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Floyd himself had been laid off from his job as a bouncer at Conga Latin Bistro as part of the state’s COVID-19 related shutdowns.
On June 7, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council, a veto-proof majority, pledged to dismantle the police department, promising to create a new system of public safety.
The Sheriff’s Perspective
“The second-most-upset group of people out there other than African Americans right now is police officers, because that one incident has set every one of us back in trying to build trust in our communities and trying to develop those relationships again. Because of that one incident, we’re destroyed around the nation. It is a shame that it seems like when a law enforcement officer does something wrong that we’re painted with that same brush, but that’s what’s happened. We’re busy trying to figure out ways trying to build that trust back,” Avery County Sheriff and North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Executive Committee member Kevin Frye said.
Frye also expressed his condolences to those who were affected in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, including officers who were injured or killed while protecting their cities.
“On the looting, the arson, the vandalisms, that is not the way anyone should express their anger and outrage. Burning and vandalizing other people’s property, that’s like taking the law into your own hands,” Frye added. “As wrong as those people were that killed George Floyd, it’s just as wrong for officers to be killed by people that are rioting, people destroying other people’s property. The people that are hurt worst are the people in the minority communities that are trying to open up their businesses after the COVID-19 shutdown, and now all of the sudden their businesses have been destroyed.”
Among those who have lost their lives during the protests include David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired St. Louis police captain who served 38 years on the force. He was shot and killed by looters while protecting a pawnshop, while hundreds of other officers were injured in the line of duty in cities across the country.
In Minneapolis alone, the destruction and looting that occurred during the protests will cost the city an estimated $25 million in insurance claims. While the projection is mostly symbolic, insurers paid policyholders about $1.4 billion (adjusted for inflation) in the aftermath of the LA riots in 1992.
Frye provided several recommendations to reform law enforcement in order to make them more acceptable while still being effective. Frye’s first recommendation: eliminate police unions that protect bad officers and make it too costly, time consuming and difficult to discipline or fire officers.
“If you look at this officer that was involved in this, he had numerous, over a dozen, citizen complaints. He should have never been on the job,” Frye said.
According to records released by the MPD, in the course of former police officer Chauvin’s 20-year career, he had been involved in several police shootings and had received more than 15 conduct complaints, including a 2008 letter of reprimand for two violations. Chauvin had also received several commendations throughout his career.
“What makes it difficult is the union keeps you from firing them. It keeps you from mandating certain training. If [the officers] don’t want to do it, it ties it up for so long that people just give up on trying to make those changes. Even the Attorney General of Minnesota said the biggest problem they had was the chief wanted to initiate changes and the police union was stifling those changes,” Frye said.
According to a study published in the Social Science Research Network, about 54 percent of police union contracts from municipal police departments in 42 states show that these contracts give officers or police unions the power to select their own arbitrators in disciplinary matters. About 70 percent of these jurisdictions give arbitrators the power to revisit disciplinary matters with little to no deference to the decisions made by supervisors, civilian review boards or politically accountable officials.
In 1959, North Carolina banned unions or collective bargaining of public sector employees.
“The other thing is pay. Especially in our area in western North Carolina, officers have to work two or three jobs many times. If you work in any stressful job, you need time to decompress,” Frye said. “You don’t want a police officer who’s had to work 28 straight days to be the one that is in a volatile situation.”
Frye has also advocated for officers to attain four-year degrees. According to the Journal of Criminal Justice Education, a study following 120 officers over a five-year period showed that individuals with a four-year degree had a significantly lower rate of citizen complaints compared to their peers. Frye has also noted in the past that officers with four-year degrees are less likely to have the city they work for be sued.
“Just having those critical thinking skills dramatically decreases use-of-force incidences,” Frye said.
Frye’s further recommendations include requiring body cameras on all officers with every citizen interaction, reward incentives for officers reporting validated use-of-force violations by other officers, equipping all officers with multiple non-lethal weapons, requiring two officers per patrol car in areas with high rates of violent crime and paying officers so they do not have to work multiple jobs.
“[George Floyd’s case] was murder. That was a long, tortuous murder. I condemn that with the highest condemnation I know of. I was sick. I was sick to my stomach,” Frye said. “The day I saw that video come out, I had a staff meeting with my supervisors, and I told them that any officer can overreact given a situation. I said, ‘I want every officer in Avery County Sheriff’s Office to watch this whole video,’ and we need to understand that if we’re that officer watching an officer do something wrong, we have a duty stop it.”
Frye also spoke on the danger of policymakers moving quickly to make changes in response to public outcry.
“The movement to defund police is a reactionary state, a reactionary policy that is not founded in any kind of basis in science or data at all,” Frye said.
