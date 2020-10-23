LEDGER — According to the Toe River Health District, the Yancey County Health Department was notified that a second COVID-19-associated death occurred on Oct. 21. The individual, who was in their 70s, was hospitalized. "In order to protect the family’s privacy, TRHD will not release any further information about the patient," the release stated.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Toe River Health District Health Director Diane Creek said. "This virus continues to spread within our communities and has the potential to cause fatal results to anyone infected. This is one reason why it is important for everyone to comply with the face covering requirement and social distance to reduce the spread of this virus.”
Creek said that the cases of community spread continue to rise within the tri-county region. Creek reminds residents to practice the three Ws at all times: Wear a face covering when out in public and when you cannot physically distance yourself from others, wait at least six feet away from others and wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water. It is imperative for those testing positive to stay at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.