AVERY COUNTY — On May 18, Avery County recorded its first case of COVID-19, the last in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties to report a case of the virus. Today, the situation in the county is much different, as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has labeled Avery County as having “critical community spread.”
According to data compiled by NCDHHS from Nov. 1 to Nov. 14, the county experienced an increase of 472 cases per 100,000 residents, and approximately 11.3 percent of tests conducted during that period have returned positive.
The cause for the recent and rapid spread of COVID-19 in Avery County is multi-faceted. According to Toe River Health District Director Diane Creek, the approaching winter season is one cause for the rise, as people are closing up their homes and staying inside more, making it difficult to social distance. Additionally, there has been an increased sense of fatigue over following health and safety guidelines as the pandemic has persisted.
“People are also getting Covid weary,” Creek said. “They’re getting tired of wearing a mask and social distancing. This is not the time to give up or get lax on wearing a mask or social distancing. Some of us have been following the guidance for a very long eight months, but we must keep following it because Covid is more widespread than ever.”
NCDHHS reports four current COVID-19 outbreaks in the county, with two outbreaks being at correctional facilities, one at a residential care facility and another lists as “other.” In early September, TRHD reported an outbreak at the Avery/Mitchell Correctional Institute. As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, the Avery/Mitchell Correctional Institute reports 243 positive cases out of its 819 offenders, all of whom were tested. Currently, there are zero active cases and 211 are presumed to have recovered.
The Mountain View Correctional Institute, which also straddles the Avery and Mitchell county borders, reports 134 positive cases out of 784 inmates who were tested. There are currently eight active cases at the prison, with 117 cases presumed to have recovered.
As of Friday, Nov. 20, NCDHHS reports a total of 59 positive COVID-19 cases at the Cranberry House, a residential care facility. Out of the 59 total cases, 47 are among residents and 12 are among staff members. The agency also reports two positive cases at a congregate living setting off of Claude Isaacs Road in Elk Park.
“Congregate settings (nursing homes, residential care, assisted living, prisons, group home settings) notify the health department when they get someone who tests positive with Covid, whether it’s a staff person or a resident. The health department helps the congregate living facility monitor their residents, we provide guidance from the state and the CDC, and we help ensure that they have adequate (Personal Protective Equipment) and infection control supplies,” Creek said.
Schools and college adjust schedules
While some COVID-19 cases have arisen in the Avery County Schools system, there has not been enough to classify the amount of cases as an outbreak.
“The school has done an excellent job in trying to control Covid. We’ve had to close some classes and go virtual. Same thing with some of the schools. We’ve really not had that many kids that have been sick,” Avery County Health Department Nursing Supervisor Debbie Gragg said. “The schools work very closely with us for guidance.”
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the school system has placed students on remote learning for the week of Thanksgiving to help limit the spread of the virus. Similarly, Lees-McRae College students will not return to campus after students head home for the Thanksgiving holiday and will finish out the remainder of the semester remotely.
“As a whole, all the schools are waiting on tests results. We’ve had symptomatic kids, we’ve had symptomatic staff members. We do have a positive at the high school,” ACS Director of Student Services Sidney Brigman said. “So (the decision) was made just to keep our schools healthy, to keep them safe going into the holiday season, we just thought it would be a better idea to go ahead and close it while we were waiting on these test results.”
ARHS notes uptick in hospitalizations
Due to the increase in cases, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System has also experienced an increase in hospitalizations, despite only a small percentage of total patients ending up needing to be hospitalized. COVID-19 patients in Avery County who require hospitalization are cared for at Watauga Medical Center.
“We were having three or four patients a day through the summer, and two weeks ago we had 16 people hospitalized with COVID-19. It effectively tripled,” ARHS Sr. Vice President for System Advancement Rob Hudspeth said.
According to Gragg, there are currently eight patients from Avery County who are hospitalized at Watauga Medical Center. Patients tend to be 70 years or older. However, patients as young as 50 have been hospitalized with the virus locally. Moreover, Hudspeth adds that young people can contract the virus as well and spread it unknowingly to older family and community members while being asymptomatic.
In order to limit the spread of the virus, Hudspeth reminds everyone to practice the three W’s: Wear a face mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by remaining six feet from others. Additionally, Hudspeth urges people to receive their flu vaccinations as soon as possible to help limit the number of hospitalizations and strain on the healthcare system.
“I cannot stress enough that people should not delay routine medical care. Alarmingly, when we review our case mix index it’s clear that we are seeing an increase in higher acuity cases. People are delaying treatment for non-Covid illnesses, they’re not taking their medication, and they are not managing chronic conditions such as diabetes or hypertension. They’re ignoring early warning signs of stroke, heart attack and respiratory failure and they end up being significantly sicker when they arrive in our emergency department,” Hudspeth said.
Local testing opportunities at Dive In
In order to further combat the virus, the Toe River Health District has partnered with Optum, a company that the state has contracted with to help public health departments to provide testing. Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Avery County will be testing at the Dive-in, also known as the Avery County pool complex. The testing time will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday through the month of December. Testing will also take place on Friday, Nov. 27 and Monday, Nov. 30. To schedule an appointment, click to lhi.care/covidtesting or call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
“Expanding testing helps us find those people who might not be showing symptoms but are positive and contagious. The only way to control the spread of this virus is to find the people who have it and isolate them from the rest of the population so they don’t spread it,” Creek said.
County government, emergency personnel responding
As cases arise, county leaders and officials have been holding additional meetings as part of the county’s COVID-19 task force in order to assess the state of the virus locally. County Manager Phillip Barrier said the county reached out to the state health department on Oct. 31 as cases arose to ask for additional assistance. This was also around the same time that NCDHHS notified the county that they would be listed as a “red” county.
“Early on when we first started getting Covid, we would have about three positives a day, now we’re getting 15 to 20 a day for the last week. In one week we had 110 cases. That’s 100 too many,” Barrier said.
Avery County Emergency Management has continued to respond to 911 calls as both Emergency Medical Services and Avery County Communications have noticed an uptick in calls reporting COVID-19-related symptoms.
“Emergency Management (along with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office) is getting ready to start with the new testing site. We’re on standby for that. We’re also helping with the first responders and guiding them on how to run calls on the first responder side of things in conjunction with EMS,” Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office is responding to calls in conjunction with emergency response as well. Sheriff Kevin Frye said the ACSO has seen an increase in calls related to domestic violence cases and other incidences.
“We have seen an increase in certain calls simply because people are put in those tight situations. They’re around each other a little too much and they get in fights and squabbles. Suicide calls as well are on the rise. I think it’s because of the pandemic and mental attitude that people get after a while. It wears them out,” Frye said.
Those who are quarantining or need assistance can call ACSO at (828) 733-2071 or any other county agency to request food to be delivered to their home. School buses will also be out delivering food to students during the school system’s holiday break.
“If they are positive and need something, call an agency and we will get the food, clothing or whatever they need to them. That way they don’t have to go out and get it and end up infecting somebody,” Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan said.
Barrier reminds citizens to stay vigilant during the current outbreak and to be cautious as family and friends gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We need to take this seriously. We are (among 10 other red counties) and we need to own that and not make an excuse for that. If you can just minimize the number of people in your social circle,” Barrier noted. “The director of the TRHD said to treat everybody like they’re positive, everyone but your immediate family, and keep that mask on keep your social distance. During the next couple of weeks, go to work, go to school and get your groceries and do the bare minimum until we get this thing under control.”
