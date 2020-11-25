We all hold holiday traditions dear, and even though we are likely looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season, chances are they will look nothing like they did in the past. Some families will opt for small gatherings and join together virtually on the big day, while other groups are planning outdoor celebrations.
In our efforts to stay safe during this COVID-19 pandemic, we are being asked to think in new ways, to creatively problem solve, and not to let the fatigue from the protocols we have been observing for so many months get the best of us.
It is still vitally important to observe the three Ws, especially as we head into winter and flu season: wearing your mask, waiting six feet apart from others, and washing your hands often. These are the most important protective steps we can take as we look to the winter and observe the marked increase in COVID-19 cases across the country. It is a sad and sobering reality, and we simply cannot give up on practicing these habits or let our guard down regarding this virus. I know everyone at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH) is invested in these practices, and I urge you to continue to be also.
An additional important safeguard to take for protecting yourself and others this winter is getting your flu shot. It is an easy task to accomplish, since they are available at your doctor’s office, drugstores, grocery stores, and other places. Aside from avoiding the flu, you will be doing your part to prevent our hospital from becoming overwhelmed should we see a winter spike in COVID-19 cases at the same time as an uptick in influenza.
Despite all we have been through this year, I have been so proud about how our highly dedicated staff and caregivers haven’t missed a beat when it comes to maintaining a sparkling clean, efficiently operating facility, and providing the most advanced care without compromising patient or staff safety. This has been a tall order in 2020, as we have instituted hospital-wide screening programs, universal masking, frequent deep cleaning of the facility, and other major steps to adapt to our new normal. Every BRRH team member has done an excellent job adjusting to the dynamic situation, despite the fact that we continue to learn new things about how the virus behaves every day and, true to form, the compassion with which they deliver their care has not been affected one bit.
Our community is to be praised too, for being equally flexible and sacrificing things like in-person hospital visits when we had to institute Level 3 visitor restrictions. I appreciate that everyone embraced alternative visiting, like waving through windows and virtual visits, during this time, as we looked for any ways we could protect our patients, their loved ones, and our staff from contracting the virus.
Since we are looking at both uncertainty regarding the virus and the development of a vaccine for it, we are going to be living with masks, handwashing, and social distancing for some time to come. As we have noticed in our day-to-day interactions, masks present some challenges when you are trying to interact and communicate with someone. It is harder to hear and make out what people are saying, and more difficult to read facial expressions when half of one’s face is covered.
An initiative we are rolling out next month will address this challenge. It is called Beyond the Mask, and the goal of the program is to mitigate the barrier that masks create, specifically between patients and caregivers. Our caregivers will be more recognizable because, in addition to their hospital-issued identification badge, there will be another photo they wear directly across from their badge that shows them mask-less and smiling, a welcome image for patients who haven’t seen the smiles on our caregivers for months now.
The act of a caregiver wearing a mask can be alienating for patients, and this simple step goes a long way toward helping them feel more comfortable and cared for. The initiative is also providing caregivers with tips on how to counteract other mask-related challenges.
For example, masks make it harder to understand what some are saying, so caregivers learn which physical and hand gestures can communicate important information to their patients. We feel confident that the program will facilitate better communication between patients and caregivers, make our clinical staff more accessible, and enhance our patients’ comfort.
Because we know that COVID-19 continues to affect people's employment, finances, and insurance situations, I want to note again that we have trained staff to assist those who need help applying for emergency medical coverage, from COBRA insurance to Medicaid, at our Insurance Assistance Hotline. You can contact them from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (833) 541-5757.
It amazes me when I reflect on the fact that I arrived here at BRRH just weeks before life as we knew it went completely awry as a result of COVID-19. Despite this year’s challenges, I focus on how fortunate I am to be at BRRH and in this community, and I’m very grateful for how everyone at the hospital and in the community has welcomed me. I continue to consider the work I do an honor, and am humble and blessed to serve as your CEO/CNO. I am thankful for the wonderful people I work with, and of course, our patients — the reason we chose this work, and I have deep appreciation for each person in this community.
Here’s to a smoother road ahead, but know that we are dedicated to your care in both stable and uncertain times.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
