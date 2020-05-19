ASHEVILLE — Pisgah Legal Services will be providing a free, open hotline to Western North Carolinians from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
To access the hotline, potential clients can call (828) 560-3700. Attorneys and legal experts will be standing by to answer questions and provide services related to housing, consumer debt, safety from abuse, unemployment insurance benefits, stimulus payments as well as information for small business owners and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
The free service is a joint effort between the Buncombe County Bar, Pisgah Legal Services, Legal Aid of NC and the NC Bar Foundation. Volunteer attorneys will provide brief legal help to callers and refer them to other resources, if needed.
Pisgah Legal Services Director of Community Engagement Katie Miller said that attorneys have been able to help clients a handle a variety of legal issues.
“People can call the number, and a screener will get some basic information about what they’re calling about, so they can direct them to the right attorney. They will have the chance to talk with an attorney for free by phone, and if it seems like they need additional help, the attorneys will refer them back to Pisgah Legal Services or Legal Aid of NC. We can provide additional free services if folks qualify based on their income.” Miller said.
Anyone will be able to access the free hotline, but those who can afford additional services can opt to call the NC Lawyer Referral Service for a 30-minute legal consultation for $50.
Examples of potential clients include individuals having trouble with mortgage payments, paying bills, students loans, car payments or small businesses with questions about available resources through the CARES Act, as well as issues related to rehiring employees during the pandemic.
“Pisgah Legal Services helps with everything from helping get a protective order so [a person] can stay safe from an abuser to defending an eviction so [a family] can stay in their homes if it’s an unfair or illegal eviction process. If someone’s been living in substandard housing, and their landlord is refusing to address problems like [a lack of] water or heat, often we can get rent abatements and help the person find a new, safer place to live,” Miller said.
Available lawyers can only address legal question regarding NC or federal law, and will not be able to address callers from out-of-state.
Additionally, individuals can call Pisgah Legal Services for help at 1(800) 489-6144 during regular business hours or apply online for assistance anytime at www.pisgahlegal.org. Applications can be made to Legal Aid of NC by calling 1 (866) 219-5262 or online at www.legalaidnc.org.
“Most people can’t afford an attorney, and that’s the gap we’re trying to fill. [We’re] providing an attorney when somebody is dealing with something that is related to their financial stability or their family’s safety and some of those really critical things in life,” Miller said.
