RALEIGH — North Carolina health data indicates that less than five percent of COVID-19 tests have returned positive from the past week, marking the first time that the total percentage of positive tests have reached the state’s positivity rate of five percent or lower since the onset of the pandemic and the state’s tracking of that specific statistical data in late April of 2020.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data, total percentages of positive cases were 4.4 percent on Friday, March 5, and at 4.6 percent on Saturday, March 6, with an average percentage over a weeklong span of 4.9 percent.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Feb. 24 a new executive order that eases restrictions and lifts the Stay-at-Home order curfew beginning Feb. 26.
NCDHHS released its latest County Alert System map on March 4, reporting that six of North Carolina’s counties are currently red, indicating critical spread. There are now six red counties, 34 orange counties (representing substantial spread), and 60 yellow counties (indicating significant spread, which includes Avery and all neighboring counties).
In comparison, the previous Feb. 22 County Alert map reported 27 red counties, 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties. The most recent map represents the lowest number of counties indicating critical spread since the creation of the system.
According to the NCDHHS COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, a total of 2,852,110 doses had been administered statewide as of March 8.
A statewide total of 1,659,700 first doses have arrived in the state, with 1,649,892 (97 percent) of first doses administered. The statewide total of second doses arriving in North Carolina is reported at 1,030,825, with 95 percent, or 982,164 of those doses administered. A total of 76,700 single-shot doses have arrived in North Carolina in the first week of Johnson & Johnson vaccine availability, with 3,289 single-shot doses administered (four percent).
Through the federal, long-term care program, the state has administered 124,428 of its 145,900 doses that have arrived (85 percent), while administering 94,337 doses of its allotment of 145,900 second doses of the vaccine (65 percent).
Across the state, a total of 2,852,110 doses have been administered, while 1,079,790 North Carolinians are fully vaccinated as of Monday, March 8, having been inoculated with second doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
NCDHHS data also indicated that a total of 3,596 first doses of vaccine have been administered, or 20.48 percent of Avery County residents who have received their first-dose vaccine as of March 8, with 14.37 percent of the overall county population, or 2,523 individuals, having received a second-dose vaccination.
“Percent of population metrics are calculated using the entire North Carolina population (i.e., all ages). When a county has a population of fewer than 500 individuals for a specific demographic group, some data are suppressed to protect patient privacy. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for the state,” stated NCDHHS on its Dashboard homepage. “North Carolina’s information on people vaccinated comes from the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS), a secure, web-based system provided for free to all who administer COVID-19 vaccinations. It helps vaccine providers know who has had a first dose of which vaccine to make sure people get the second dose of the same vaccine at the right time. It also helps people register for vaccination at the appropriate time and allows the state to manage vaccine supply. First Doses Administered data include all first doses administered, regardless of whether the individual has also received a second dose of the vaccine. Second Doses Administered data include individuals who have completed the vaccine series. Information on vaccinations is confidential health information that is carefully managed to protect patient privacy. Information will not be shared except in accordance with state and federal law.”
Click to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on the vaccines and vaccine distribution statewide, and to learn more about North Carolina’s vaccine rollout, click to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Monday, March 8, dashboard data from the NCDHHS, the total number of coronavirus cases rose by 12,636 cases statewide last week, as North Carolina reports 874,906 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state experienced another overall weekly decrease in hospitalizations over the past week, as NCDHHS reported on March 8 that 1,126 individuals were hospitalized, an overall decrease of 193 patients.
NCDHHS reports that 11,535 people have passed away in connection with COVID-19, including 281 North Carolinians who have died related to the virus over the past week.
NCDHHS reported on March 8 that Avery County has reported a cumulative total of 1,857 positive community cases, an increase of 30 cases from the previous week. The department reports Avery with 20 deaths associated with the virus.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 8, Avery reports 34 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 14 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 18 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 35 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 23 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on March 8, Mitchell County reported a total of 1,251 positive cases and 16 deaths. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 1,464 total cases as of March 8 with 26 deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine has eclipsed 117 million worldwide cases, as the center reports more than 117.06 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with the U.S. totaling 29.03 million cases in the nation as of March 8. Johns Hopkins reports that the United States has experienced 525,673 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, March 8.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 10,562,491 completed tests as of Monday, March 8, according to N.C. DHHS.
The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of March 8 is more than 837,284 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 4,262 positive tests, with 86 active cases and 31 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 2,055 positive cases, with 18 active cases and 44 deaths as of March 8, according to AppHealthCare data.
Caldwell County has 8,735 positive tests as of March 8 with 87 deaths, while Wilkes County has 6,079 reported cases and 104 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 4,815 cases and 61 deaths. Burke County reports 9,227 cases and 138 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 2,175 cases with 38 deaths, while Carter County reports 6,004 cases and 155 deaths as of March 8, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, the top four counties reporting total positive cases are Mecklenburg County (98,216), Wake County (75,922), Guilford County (40,605) and Forsyth County (32,311), the sum of which comprises 28.2 percent of all confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, according to March 8 NCDHHS statistics. NCDHHS data reveals that a total of 89 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report more than 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
