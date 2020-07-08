BOONE — The annual Midnight at the OASIS fundraiser hosted by Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter (OASIS) will look a bit different this year. Instead of hosting one fundraising event during the summer, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help sustain it through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit was set to host its 17th annual Midnight at the OASIS event at The Beacon in Boone on July 17, an event which brings an average of $25,000 to $30,000 in community donations each, but decided to err on the side of caution and canceled the event with the interest of the public’s health in mind.
OASIS will be accepting donations in lieu of its annual fundraiser until July 18. Proceeds from the Midnight at the OASIS event help the agency provide the continuum of free and confidential services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
“Obviously, people are welcome to donate anytime, any way to us, but for businesses wanting to make a corporate sponsorship, things like that, that would be until July 18,” OASIS Outreach Coordinator Sara Crouch said.
Crouch said the fundraising event is a testament to the area’s support for the agency. Additionally, the event serves as an opportunity for the community to see firsthand how an individual succeeds through the organization’s shelter program, as well as offers a chance for survivors of domestic violence to tell their stories.
“We usually have a client story where a former client of ours would share with the group, and share how OASIS was able to help them get back on their feet after fleeing abuse,” Crouch said.
In March 2019, OASIS served 44 adults (not including their children), compared to the 81 adults that the agency served last March, according to Crouch. April saw about a 10-percent increase, with 49 adults served in the month in 2019 and 54 adults served in 2020.
In April 2019, OASIS served 22 adults and their children at its emergency shelter. While 21 adults and their children were served at the emergency shelter in April 2020, Crouch said that the OASIS shelter is currently operating at a reduced capacity. In order to accommodate the demand for its services, the organization has had to innovate to provide the same confidential and quality service.
“We also are having to spend a lot more money right now as COVID happens. We are finding creative solutions to make sure that survivors in our area are getting the services they need from us, specifically. But with that creativity comes a price, and we are spending a lot more money than we would usually have to to provide the same of quality of services,” Crouch said.
The reduced capacity was put in place to implement social distancing. Even though the OASIS shelter may not be taking in as many people currently, Crouch said the agency is not turning clients away. OASIS is still serving people and finding shelter for them — it just might be a different location. Once the OASIS shelter becomes full, staff will reach out to other agencies.
To continue to provide services, Crouch said OASIS hopes people will still donate to the agency even though the Midnight at the OASIS event is canceled. While the agency does receive grant funding and could potentially solicit additional grant monies, Crouch said grants can restrict the uses of the funding. Donations allow the agency to be more flexible to meet more needs of clients, Crouch said.
The hope is that those who wanted to attend Midnight at the OASIS or have attended past events would still make a $40 donation that would typically be their event ticket cost. Crouch said a $40 donation would “go a long way,” since $50 helps to cover one night at the agency’s emergency shelter for one person.
Crouch explained that OASIS also receives money at the event from individual and business sponsorships. Sponsorships range from bronze to gold levels depending on the donation sizes of $250 to $1,000 or more.
A bronze level sponsorship of $250 could provide money for child care assistance for a working parent. Crouch mentioned that often a person may not leave a situation where there is interpersonal violence due to a worry of not having money if they were to leave. Holding a steady job sometimes depends on consistent child care, and therefore OASIS offers to assist with expenses, Crouch said.
A silver level sponsorship could provide rental assistance in which OASIS can help fund placement in safe housing for clients. A gold sponsorship of $1,000 or more can support the operation of the OASIS emergency shelter for one month, according to Crouch. She added that OASIS is willing to accept donations on a monthly basis until a person or business could meet their sponsorship level amount.
Crouch noted that OASIS has already seen support from the community in other ways. For example, the agency recently made a social media post soliciting masks for staff to return to the OASIS office, and Crouch said within 30 minutes of the post many community members had already responded with ways they could help.
For more information or to donate to OASIS, click to www.oasisinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.