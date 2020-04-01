SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Nursing homes and other assisted living facilities across the county are taking extra precautions to protect their residents whose health can be severely compromised if they were to contract COVID-19.
According to data published by the Centers for Disease Control on March 18, the risk for serious illness and death due to coronavirus increases with age. Out of the data sample of 2,449 coronavirus patients, 354 were older than the age of 75. While 705 individuals between the ages of 20 to 44 were the largest age demographic, and the case fatality among this population was between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.
This statistic begins to increase sharply beginning for patients between 65 to 74 years old, whose case fatality rate is between 2.7 to 4.9 percent. For patients between the ages of 75 to 84, the case fatality rate is between 4.3 and 10.5 percent. For patients aged 85 years and older, the rate is between 10.4 and 27.3 percent.
In several communities in North Carolina, the coronavirus has found its way inside assisted-living facilities. At a facility in Northampton County, in the eastern portion of the state, nearly all of the 22 residents have contracted the virus in addition to three staff members, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. The first COVID-19 case in Catawba County was reported to be a resident of senior living center, according to the Hickory Daily Record.
In response to this data and the growing number of reports, assisted-living facilities in Avery County have taken stringent precautions to protect their residents while continuing to ensure their quality of life.
Director of Sugar Mountain Assisted Living Donna McKinnon says that the facility has been tirelessly implementing these new sanitary and health procedures over the past several weeks.
“We’re taking employees’ temperature as they come in the door. We’re checking residents’ temperatures twice daily. We’re not allowing anybody in, vendors or anybody,” McKinnon said. “The only persons that are allowed in are some who are on hospice, and anybody that’s on home health that has to have bloodwork done to get their medication, anything that is essential.”
The facility is also limiting group activities and sanitizing nearly everything in sight.
“We’re cleaning handrails, cleaning door knobs. We’re going around squirting [the resident’s hands] with hand sanitizer. We make it a game, like they’re on a cruise ship,” McKinnon said.
Unfortunately for the family members of the facility’s residents, all visitation has stopped. However, the staff are doing what they can to keep these family members in touch with their parents, grandparents and older residents. Staff are ensuring that phone calls are made, and they are even thinking outside of the box for their residents to keep in touch.
“One family came up and we let them talk through the window,” McKinnon said. “But you know it’s still hard on the residents and it’s hard on the families.”
Other facilities across the county, including Cranberry House and others, are implementing many of the same health and sanitary precautions, including social distancing, which many experts agree to be the most effective precaution for stopping the spread of the virus.
Avery County Senior Center has also changed some of its operations to maintain the health of the county’s elderly while also continuing to serve them. The center is distributing food via drive through at 11:45 a.m. on weekdays.
“We’ve made some adjustments [to our in-home aid service],” Senior Center Director Phillip Adams said. “If a client has any kind of symptom, we call every day now. We are making sure, no matter what, that we’re still doing their shopping, making sure they have what they need.”
The staff and volunteers at the Senior Center are also making sure that local seniors continue to have the supplies they need despite local stores running low at times on essential items.
“We bought extra toilet paper to take out to the clients who aren’t able to get any. We’re doing emergency meals for our home-delivered clients. Some of our home-delivered clients are putting a basket or cooler outside for us to drop the meal off in,” Adams explained.
