NEWLAND — In order to respond to pressures imposed on the local community by the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding Avery Families and Reaching Avery Ministries received substantial grants from the A.M.Y. Wellness Foundation to continue their missions of providing food and assistance to families in need.
Both nonprofit organizations received grants of $37,500 each with the funding made available through the A.M.Y. Wellness Foundation and the High Country Charitable Foundation. HCCF initially donated $50,000, and AMY matched the amount with $25,000 of its own before the $75,000 in funds was split between the two nonprofits.
On Friday, May 1, a small ceremony was held at FAF in which Jim Swinkola and Todd Porter of the HCCF, who was standing in for HCCF founder Jim Ward, presented the grants to Dick Larson of FAF and Janet Millsaps of RAM.
“We gather here today to really honor and pay tribute to those in Avery County who find themselves food insecure at this particular time,” Swinkola said. “These are the folks who knock on the doors of those four nonprofits and [they receive] some compassion, some caring, some nourishment and also some unconditional love as they seek the need from the community.”
Due to the unprecedented demand that these nonprofits have faced over the past two months, both FAF and RAM have had to stretch their budgets to continue providing their services to the community. According to AMY, Dick Larson of FAF said that he is planning on doubling the need the nonprofit saw at this time last year and served 88 additional clients in the month of April. RAM has recently seen its requests for food triple.
“The word that comes to my mind is blessed,” Millsaps said. “These are very scary times for all of us, and they hit us very hard and very fast. This pandemic is uncharted waters for all of us. The panic that we experienced as this began taking place was magnified among our clients. We have been very grateful that we have been able to be there to help them.”
Recent North Carolina unemployment figures released for March show that 217,626 people, or 4.4 percent of the populace, is now out of work. This percentage mirrors the national level of unemployment as well, which is approaching unemployment markers not seen since the Great Depression. Locally, in some cases both families have been laid off and are not yet drawing unemployment, according to Millsaps. Children are also having to rely on the meals provided by the school system as some families struggle to become accustomed to needing assistance.
“When I joined Feeding Avery Families about three years ago, we were serving roughly 1,000 people a month with just under 14,000 pounds of food. This last month, we served over 1,500 people with just under 75,000 pounds of food. We’ve gone from 110 families a week to last week we served 192 families.” Larson said. “None of us can do all of the things that need to be done to make this happen. This is a perfect example of how a community works together.”
FAF helps those who are food insecure by distributing food outside of its facility on the first four Fridays of the month from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Additionally, FAF distributes food during community markets once a month, which has increased from an average of 75 families a month to 275 families a month the past two months. FAF also provides food pantries that are available 24/7 at Avery High School, Banner Elk Elementary, Cranberry/Freedom Trail, Newland Elementary and Riverside Elementary.
In addition to providing boxes of food to families in crisis, RAM also provides clothing, shelter and emergency assistance, which comes in the form of prescription drugs or medical assistance, gas money, housekeeping basics, utility assistance and rent or mortgage assistance. RAM also runs its own thrift store to cover operational costs, but the store is currently closed due to state mandates.
“Without funding from the High Country Charitable Foundation and AMY Wellness Foundation, none of this would have been possible,” Millsaps said.
Other members of the community also chimed in to congratulate the two nonprofits.
”Congrats Dick and Janet and to your incredible organizations that are doing amazing work for those in our community. Avery County is truly blessed to have your leadership. To those that have made these programs possible and continue to support their sustainability, thank you! Without RAM and FAF many in our community would have nowhere else to turn. You all are making an unbelievable difference in so many lives,” Williams YMCA CEO Trey Oakley said.
”I’m also incredibly grateful for the generosity of so many who have given, worked, prayed, and served to care for our neighbors right here in Avery County. Blessings to FAF and to RAM, to all those who share in ministry to this community, and to those whose work has made this amazing gift possible,” Newland Presbyterian Church Pastor Michael McKee said. ”To echo others, this is great news for these two organizations and all the people in our community who benefit from their hard work and support! What a wonderful gift in such a critical time for our community,” Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation President Jesse Pope added.
