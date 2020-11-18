NEWLAND — Toe River Health District announced on November 18 a new no-cost testing site in Avery County for COVID-19.
The testing site is located at the Avery County Pool, also referred to as "The Dive-In," located at 220 Shady Street in Newland.
Testing dates and times are as follows:
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We welcome everyone, with or without insurance or other credentials," Jessica Farley with Toe River Health District related in an email announcing the events.
To register for a virus test, click to https://lhi.care/covidtesting, or call (877) 452-4850 if you do not have internet access or are registering for a minor.
Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at this OptumServe community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals, according to the release.
