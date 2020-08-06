RALEIGH — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced Thursday, Aug. 6, that it would be pushing back the start of fall sports to be in line with Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of Phase 2.
Like the current end to Phase 2, fall sports are now slated to begin Friday, Sept. 11, ten days after they were previously planned to begin.
"The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to Aug. 17," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. "We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”
While schools have been able to hold online meetings and in-person workouts under guidelines dictating social distancing and size limitations, which Avery County High School began doing June 15, teams have been unable to hold actual practices.
Avery Head Football Coach Mac Bryan noted in a recent interview that with the NCHSAA opening a Phase II plan with limited use of equipment, which includes footballs and tackling sleds with strict cleaning protocols, his program continues to move ahead with the current limitations as state association regulations currently allow, focusing on conditioning and skills development as the official fall practice date continues as a fluid target.
“This is the first day all summer that we’ve been able to touch a football and linemen were able to hit the blocking sled, and we were able to do that before the rains came. We’re keeping kids distanced at least six feet apart and keeping two separate venues working to keep our numbers limited who are together at one time,” Bryan said on Aug. 3. “Our trainer Joe Hawkins was cleaning the sled once someone hit them, and we’re trying to do what we’re told from the protocol standpoint... It’s tough to get a lot of football done because, in my opinion, the priority is still conditioning. Kids who have been with us all summer are conditioned and in pretty good shape, while others have been hit-and-miss, or have been gone for a week and returned. We still want to keep the conditioning on the forefront until we’re actually able to put hands on people, which then we will shift to football as top priority.”
Jamie Shell contributed reporting to this story.
