RALEIGH — Due to concern for the health and safety of its customers and staff during the coronavirus outbreak, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will consolidate in-person services to offices large enough to maintain social distancing as defined by the CDC until further notice, effective Wednesday, March 18.
The DMV will be closing offices that have the fewest examiner stations or have office setups that make it difficult to provide customers with the recommended space provided by the CDC.
Customers who have scheduled appointments at those offices will be contacted by the DMV and will be given new appointments once those offices re-open. Affected employees will be re-assigned to help staff more than 50 offices that are scheduled to remain open, or to assist at DMV customer service call centers.
Offices remaining open will be transitioned to handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time. They will also no longer conduct road tests except for commercial driver’s license and medical reassessments.
All customers for the driver license offices will be asked to complete a wellness questionnaire provided by the state health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in our driver license offices.
Customers who have appointments at the open offices can keep those appointments, except for driving tests, and will be given priority if they choose to reschedule their appointments after offices re-open.
Appointments can be made by calling the DMV customer center at (919) 715-7000.
“The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” said DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup. “So we are putting in place a number of measures to better protect everyone from the spread of the virus. As always, we encourage everyone to conduct their business online if possible. We are all in this together and everyone has an important role to play in the safety and well-being of the public.”
The DMV services that can be handled online include license and registration renewals, and ordering a duplicate license and registration card. Customers are encouraged to click to www.ncdot.gov/dmv to review a complete list of what services are available.
The DMV is also postponing hearings for 30 days, with exceptions for insurance liability and safety responsibility hearings, which are conducted by phone. Salvage and special vehicle inspections will be conducted by appointment only.
All these steps being taken do not apply to DMV License Plate Agencies, as all but one of those is operated either by a contractor or local government. The status of those offices is available on the DMV website.
For information on how to conduct DMV business or with additional questions, click to www.ncdot.gov/dmv.
