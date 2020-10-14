RALEIGH — On Sept. 29, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the SlowCOVIDNC application to help North Carolinians slow the spread of COVID-19 by alerting them when they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.
The application can be easily found on the Google Play Store or the Apple application store. Simply search “Covid NC” and the app will be the first to pop up. The app is free to download and is completely anonymous, nor does it collect, store or share personal information or location data.
If a user tests positive for COVID-19, they can choose to share their result via the app. Using a Bluetooth signal, the app will then notify other individuals who may have been, or are, in the person’s vicinity. The app will send a notification to a person’s phone and will let them know that they may need get tested due to potential exposure to the virus.
As of Oct. 7, more than 100,000 have downloaded the app. NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen continues to encourage North Carolinians to download the app. The app is another tool in the tool belt to help fight COVID-19, along with being socially distanced, wearing a facemask and washing one’s hands with soap and warm water.
“This is a great milestone, but we can’t stop here. The more people who download and use SlowCOVIDNC, the more we can slow the spread. And by anonymously notifying the app if you have a positive COVID-19 test, you can help protect your loved ones and your community,” Cohen said.
