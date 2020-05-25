RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 23,964 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also reports 754 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 627 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 784 individuals have died from the virus, with 23,364 cases statewide as of 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 1,646,495 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. on May 25, with 97,794 reported deaths and more than 366,736 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 344,690 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of May 25, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus is 11,637, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Avery County has reported two positive tests for COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
According to Toe River Health District, which includes Avery County Health Department, 531 people in Avery County have been tested, with 478 negative results and 51 tests pending, as May 22.
A total of 422 people have been tested in Mitchell County as of May 22, with 228 negative results and 186 results pending. Mitchell reports eight positive cases, with three active and five having recovered.
Yancey County reports 553 people tested, with 505 negative results, 38 results pending and two current active positive cases of COVID-19, with eight cases having recovered.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 13 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 107 positive tests as of May 25 with two deaths, while Wilkes County has 478 reported cases and three deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 34 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 51 cases and one death. Burke County reports 296 cases and 14 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County has reported 15 cases and Carter County has reported 19 cases and one death attributed to the virus as of May 25, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 3,380. Wake County is reporting 1,471 cases and Durham County reports 1,312 cases.
How to Protect Yourself
● Practice social distancing. This means avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, keeping 6 feet or more from others and remaining at home to the greatest extent possible
● Frequent hand washing
● Cover a cough or sneeze
● Keep distance from others who are sick
● Avoid touching the face
● Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles
● Wear cloth mask or face covering when out in public when possibly being around people like grocery stores or pharmacies.
COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Signs and Symptoms
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms.
● Fever
● Cough
● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
● Chills
● Repeated shaking with chills
● Muscle pain
● Headache
● Sore throat
● New loss of taste or smell
People at high risk include anyone who:
● Is 65 years of age or older
● Lives in a nursing home or long-term care facility
● Has a high-risk condition that includes:
- Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
- Heart disease with complications
- Compromised immune system
- Severe obesity - body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher
- Other underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease
People who are at high risk should stay home to the greatest extent possible to decrease the chance of infection.
Managing Your Overall Health
During this time, it is important to manage one's overall health. There are resources available if needed to reduce anxiety or stress, if someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts, if there's a need to better manage chronic conditions and more. Visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website at www.ncdhhs.gov.
Additional Resources
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus.
North Carolina resources can be found on the Division of Public Health website at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus. To view the case count for North Carolina, including a county map and additional metrics, click to www.ncdhhs.gov.
A COVID-19 toll free helpline has been set up to answer general, non-emergent questions at 1-866-462-3821. To submit questions online, go to www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select “chat.”
