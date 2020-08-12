RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Aug. 5 that North Carolina will remain in the “safer at home” Phase 2 of the reopening plan for five more weeks, after the governor moved to extend his executive order through at least 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
“With the opening of schools, people will move around more and so will the virus,” Cooper said at a press briefing in Raleigh. “Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina.”
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said that officials believe they are beginning to see COVID-19 numbers stabilize in North Carolina.
“My glimmer of hope remains as we see subtle signs of progress,” Cohen said.
But Cohen noted that the reopening of schools and colleges and universities in the coming weeks will represent a “new phase” in the response.
“Our success at returning thousands of students, teachers and staff safely to classrooms this month depends on us doing what works,” Cooper said. “Most North Carolinians are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 — wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing hands often.”
Cooper said that “experts” believe the state’s mandatory mask order that took effect June 26 helped stabilize the state’s numbers.
“We began to see stabilization about two or three weeks after that order,” Cooper said. “We know that that’s having a positive effect.”
“These simple strategies are more important than ever,” he continued. “It’s time to double down on them. The more people who do this, the better our health and economy will be.”
Cohen said the reason for the five-week extension of Phase 2 — compared with the three-week extensions that have occurred since June — is to give officials time “to have a good line of sight” on whether trends are going to remain stable or go upward or downward as schools reopen over the course of a few weeks.
Local and area statistics
As of Monday afternoon, Aug. 10, the state has more than 136,844 lab-confirmed cases; with 1,111 people hospitalized and 2,172 people who have died, a 190-person increase over the previous week.
Toe River Health District reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Avery County in a press release on Monday evening, Aug. 10, increasing the total of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the county to 117 total, with 81 have recovered and 36 active cases.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” an Aug. 10 release from TRHD Director Diane Creek stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County Health Departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
Yancey County had seven new positive cases on Aug. 10, which puts the county at 121 positive cases, with 101 having recovered and 19 cases active, with one death.
Mitchell County added one new positive case on August 10, leaving the county with 121 positive cases, with 113 having recovered, five active cases. TRHD released on Monday, Aug. 10, that a third Mitchell individual had died related to COVID-19.
“Mitchell County Health Department, a part of Toe River Health District, was notified of its third CoVID-19 associated death in Mitchell County,” a release from TRHD stated. “The individual, in their 60s, was hospitalized. To protect the family’s privacy no further information about the patient will be released.”
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 5,063,770 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, with 163,156 reported deaths nationwide and more than 1,656,864 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 2,001,919 completed tests as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 10, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of August 10 as 116,969 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has reported 293 positive tests among residents, Caldwell County has 1,215 positive tests as of August 11, with 11 deaths, while Wilkes County has 842 reported cases and 11 deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 158 cases and one death, and the department reports McDowell County with 683 cases and 14 deaths. Burke County reports 1,661 cases and 26 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 285 cases, while Carter County reports 524 cases and six deaths as of August 10, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 22,315. Wake County is reporting 12,077 cases and Durham County reports 6,200 cases, according to August 10 NCDHHS statistics. A total of 38 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
