RALEIGH — As of Monday, Nov. 30, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by approximately 28,000 cases over the previous week, as the state has more than 364,512 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state has experienced an increase in hospitalizations of 495 individuals over the span of the last week, as NCDHHS reported on Nov. 30 that 1,966 people were hospitalized. NCDHHS reports an additional 227 North Carolinians have died related to the virus over the past seven-day period, as the agency reports a total of 5,261 overall deaths.
NCDHHS reported on November 30 that Avery County had a cumulative total of 971 positive community cases, an increase of 106 cases from the previous week. NCDHHS reports Avery with eight deaths associated with the virus, but Toe River Health District reported two deaths in a November 24 release, citing the total number of deaths of Avery County residents from COVID-19 to 13 in all.
NC Department of Public Safety reported on Nov. 30 that the local prisons have 380 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 331 cases having recovered and seven active cases.
Avery, as well as Mitchell County, remains as two of 20 “red” counties listed as “critical” in association with the NCDHHS County Alert System which identifies the highest levels of community transmission of COVID-19 statewide.
According to NCDHHS Dashboard data on Nov. 30, Avery reports 136 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 78 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 77 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County reports 55 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe County has 58 cases per 10,000 residents during the same 14-day period.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
According to latest NCDHHS Dashboard data on November 30, Mitchell County reported a total of 523 positive cases, Mitchell County Health Department reported on Nov. 23 that a ninth individual in the county had passed away from the virus. The department reported the individual was in their 50s. NCDHHS reports Yancey County with 561 total cases as of November 30.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 63.11 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 13,511,194 cases in the U.S. as of November 30. Johns Hopkins reports 267,792 reported deaths nationwide and more than 5,065,148 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 5,295,290 completed tests as of Monday, Nov. 30, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 30 is more than 315,979 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday afternoon by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 2,318 positive tests and 16 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 934 positive cases and 17 deaths as of Nov. 30, according to AppHealthCare statistics.
Caldwell County has 3,591 positive tests as of Nov. 23 with 21 deaths, while Wilkes County has 2,715 reported cases and 51 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 1,884 cases and 34 deaths. Burke County reports 3,990 cases and 64 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 1,449 cases with 23 deaths, while Carter County reports 2,860 cases and 57 deaths as of Nov. 30, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 43,661. Wake County is reporting 28,758 cases and Guilford County reports 16,849 cases, according to Nov. 30 NCDHHS statistics. At least 68 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 total positive COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
