AVERY COUNTY — The new Avery County mobile vaccination clinic will make its first stop out in the community this week by setting up at Riverside Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, for individuals 65 years of age and older to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, the community vaccination clinic at the Avery County Agricultural Extension will continue operations. As of press time, appointments are still currently available this week for those who are 65 and older to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, call (828) 733-8273. Appointments for the first dose are required.
The county reminds recipients to bring their insurance card and to wear appropriate clothing for ease of access for the vaccine to be administered in the upper arm. Face coverings are required.
Additionally, second dose vaccines for the 65 and older group are still scheduled from Wednesday to Friday, Feb. 17 to 19. Recipients must attend these clinic days for their second dose as noted on their paperwork. No appointment is needed for the second dose.
Moreover, free transportation to the vaccine clinic is now available through Avery County Transportation for Avery County residents. Call (828) 733-0005 to arrange transportation if needed.
According to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, the county has received a shipment of 200 first-dose vaccines that will be split between the mobile vaccination site and the Agricultural Extension building. Along with the clinics for the first dose, the county will also administer 1,200 second-dose vaccines. Barrier said that the location for the mobile clinic was chosen with the weather in mind and hopes it will provide easier access to the vaccines for those in the eligible group.
“We knew the weather would be okay for that location. I want to (take the mobile clinic) to the top of Beech Mountain one day. I want to go to Carey’s Flat, but we were skittish of the weather. The weather may cause some havoc for us this week,” Barrier said.
The most recent allotment comes as Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10, that the state plans to move forward with vaccinating group three, which will commence on Feb. 24 for essential workers in child care and employees at pre K-12 schools and will expand to include additional essential workers on March 10.
A letter from the Department of Health and Human Services that was sent out to the state’s 100 counties stated that even though the aforementioned groups will be eligible to receive a vaccine, it does not mean they will be guaranteed one.
“While staff in child care settings and PreK-12 schools will be eligible starting February 24, that does not guarantee they will get an appointment or get vaccinated between February 24 and March 10 because of very limited supply. However, the two-week period between February 24 and March 10 will allow for a more measured opening of the frontline essential workforce group,” the letter stated.
According to DHHS, those working in child care and schools, such as teachers, bus and van drivers, custodial and maintenance staff, and food service workers, will be eligible for vaccines. This includes staff in child care centers and homes, Head Start Programs, Preschool and Pre-K programs, traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools.
In order to meet the demand in Avery County, Barrier has applied to the state to receive 300 first doses of the vaccine for the following week, but will not know if the county will be approved until Thursday night. Upon receiving the letter from the state, Barrier expressed frustration over the limited allotment of doses the county is receiving, since larger portions of doses are being administered at mass vaccination clinics in Charlotte, and it appeared that the county would not be able to move on to the next group.
However, when the county’s vaccination call center opened on Monday, Feb. 15, appointments for the first dose did not immediately fill up, which may offer hope that the county has vaccinated the majority of people who are 65 and older.
“It’s kind of surprising that we’re concentrating on people 65 and older, and we did not fill appointments yesterday (Monday, Feb. 15). So I’m feeling good. We have maybe 28 appointments we can still take. We want to finish that age group before we move to the next allotment. We’ll see what happens, but we’re confident we’ll fill them,” Barrier said on Tuesday morning, Feb. 16.
As of Feb. 15, Avery County has administered a total of 3,863 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with 2,843 of these shots being first doses and 1,020 of these shots being second doses, according to DHHS data. On Feb. 8, the state recorded a larger portion of second doses of the vaccine being administered than first doses for the first time, with 134,688 being first doses and 197,712 being second doses.
Statewide, a total of 1,780,687 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, which includes 163,662 doses through the federal government’s long-term care program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.