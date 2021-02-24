AVERY COUNTY — After winter weather stalled the COVID-19 vaccine distribution last week, the county is rolling out its mobile vaccination units to make stops at seven schools within the Avery County Schools district on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the first mobile vaccination clinic will be making its first stop at Cranberry Middle/Freedom Trail Elementary before moving on to Riverside Elementary at 10:30 a.m. The clinic will then make its next stop at Crossnore Elementary around lunchtime at 11:30 a.m. and will make its last stop of the day at Banner Elk Elementary at 1:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the second mobile vaccination clinic will be making its first stop at Avery High School at 8:30 a.m. before moving to Avery Middle School at 1 p.m. The clinic will then head to Newland Elementary at 2:30 p.m., which will be its last stop of the day. Staff at the ACS Central Office will come to the Newland site to receive their vaccine doses.
The utilization of the mobile vaccination clinics comes after the county received 500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday, Feb. 22. The total amount includes the 200 doses that were not delivered last week due to the winter weather present throughout the county, as well as a new allotment of 300 doses that the county had previously applied for.
“I was shocked that the 300 (first dose) vaccines came, but they made it here yesterday,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
According to Barrier, 200 staff members throughout the school district have signed up to receive the first shot of the vaccine, including teachers, bus drivers, custodians, administration and other members of the staff.
Another 200 recipients from the 65 and older group have also signed up to receive their vaccine this week. These individuals will be administered the first dose of the vaccine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, at the Avery County Agricultural Extension building at Heritage Park.
The remaining 100 doses will be administered in part to the staff of Williams Academy, previously known as the Crossnore School. Of the school’s staff, about 80 people have signed up to receive the first-dose vaccine, which also be administered at the Agriculture Extension on Feb. 26. The county has created a wait list of 20 people for the remaining doses.
“The goal is to not waste a single dose,” Barrier said.
For second doses of the vaccine, those who have already received their first dose simply have to show up to the specified location stated on their paperwork on the specified date and time.
However, those who did not receive their second dose the previous week due to the winter weather should call the Avery County Health Department at (828) 733-6031 to schedule a time to come in and receive their second shot.
The county’s move to phase three comes after Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Feb. 12 that teachers and public school staff would be able to receive the vaccine beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Meanwhile, other essential workers should begin receiving their vaccine doses on Wednesday, March 10. However, it depends on how fast the county can get teachers vaccinated before deciding when to move on to the next group of essential workers.
The county was able to move on and begin vaccinating teachers after it began receiving less calls from the 65 and older group to schedule appointments.
“That’s why we were comfortable and got permission to go ahead and move to the teachers. (The call center) was slower than it has been. I think a lot of people want to wait before they get the vaccine,” Barrier said.
In the weeks ahead, the county will focus on vaccinating staff at daycare centers, child care facilities and the remaining schools at the various facilities around the county, as long as the current phase of the vaccine distribution goes well.
Additionally, the Avery County Department of Transportation is offering rides to people to receive their vaccinations at the county’s vaccination sites. In order to schedule a ride, Avery residents can call (828) 733-0005.
“We have actually received a grant from NCDHHS, and they are providing funding for us to transport people to get their vaccinations,” ACT Director Debbie Smith said. “We’re available to all residents in Avery County regardless of age or income. We’ll go to their homes to pick them up to take them to the site where they have a scheduled vaccination appointment.”
As of Feb. 21, Avery County has administered 2,880 first doses of the vaccine and 1,865 second doses, according to NCDHHS data. As Feb. 15, the state records a larger portion of second doses of the vaccine being administered than first doses, with 175,587 second doses and 76,196 first doses administered.
Statewide, a total of 2,090,523 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, which includes 187,193 doses through the federal government’s long-term care program.
Avery County’s COVID-19 vaccine call center opens each Monday morning and can be reached by calling (828) 733-8273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.