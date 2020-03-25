NEWLAND — The local economy will be on the mend for the foreseeable future due to the effects of the coronavirus, but while it remains functioning at a limited capacity, entrepreneurs have been doing what they can to keep their services operating while applying a little ingenuity in the process.
Restaurants and bars continue to only offer delivery or takeout services since they were mandated to close their dining rooms last week. On Monday, March 23, Gov. Roy Cooper went a step further and directed all hair salons, barber shops, gyms, movie theaters and similar businesses to close by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
Avery County Economic Development Committee Director Ken Walter continues to have faith in the local economy, despite the mandates to enforce social distancing. While the changes are meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, Walter expects life to return to normal when the pandemic recedes into history.
“I have been very pleased to see that almost all of our restaurants have complied with the voluntary part of the closure prior to it becoming mandatory,” Walter said. “In some ways Avery County is fortunate in that we don’t have a lot of larger businesses or manufacturing businesses that are being impacted because they have 10 or more employees and have to do partial layoffs or full layoffs. We will persevere. We will come out of this, and I am very optimistic that things will eventually return to normal.”
In the meantime, restaurants like Carolina Barbeque in Newland have transitioned accordingly. Admittedly, the eatery has seen a decrease in business, much like many other restaurants, but it is continuing to respond to the changes in the marketplace.
“We really ramped up our game to go ahead and compete,” owner Dave Calvert said. “Matter of fact, we’re faster than fast food restaurants when it comes to putting out bulk [service] in our drive through. Typically, our drive through has been 30 percent [of our business], but I’m expecting to get that to around 70 percent as long as they don’t quarantine everybody and send them home.”
Similar to other local restaurants, Carolina Barbeque is offering pickup, carryout, and call-ins, while customers can still come inside and place an order. Calvert says that providing a delivery service is not out of the question and is looking to put resources online in order to get the system in place.
Calvert was also hoping that he could take advantage of the warm weather and serve customers outside on the restaurant’s patio, but the idea was quickly scrapped.
“I was notified by the health department at one point that it was fine, then I was later told it was not OK. In other words, the governor was saying one thing and other governmental agencies were saying another,” Calvert added. “But that’s going on across the state.”
Additionally, musicians who play at bars and restaurants such as Carolina Barbeque will go without any gigs for the coming months. Cooper’s most recent Executive Order increased the restrictions on large gatherings, limiting them down from 100 to 50 people.
“I don’t see how [artists] can play. They don’t have a venue to play in until [the ban] is lifted,” musician and former mayor of Crossnore Jesse Smith said.
Other businesses, who are now mandated to close, had already put measures in place to ensure the safety of its customers. Root Down Hair Studio in Banner Elk had been screening clients due to the close contact they have with them while cutting hair and applying products. The studio had also begun taking customers by appointment only.
“When you got a confirmation text, you were asked if you had been traveling within a two-week period and you were also asked to come in with clean hair. We would only allow one customer in at a time. We would sanitize behind each customer. It was like a doctor’s office,” owner Chad Carpenter said.
While the studio is closed for the time being, Carpenter has been strategizing on how to keep his business operating in some capacity. He is looking at beginning to sell retail beauty and cosmetic products either out of his store or online. He has not began anything just yet, but through it all he has been able to see a silver lining.
“I think this will change the way people think about things and interact forever. There will be a big psychological impact, and I think there’s some good in that. I think people need to be more aware,” Carpenter said.
Changes are also being made in the nonprofit sector as well. Grandfather Mountain is providing new services to its visitors while it remains closed. The park and its naturalists will be providing nature minutes spotlights in which various aspects of the park, such as its natural wonders, animals and weather, will be featured on the park’s website and social media platforms.
“We are putting out special content during the closure to bring the park to people,” Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Marketing and Communications Director Frank Ruggiero said. “We are going to be closed for the rest of March following federal and state guidelines. Naturally there’s going to be a negative effect [on travel] since the weather is warming up and it’s a prime time for people to get outside and come to our park, but obviously the safety of our staff and guests come first and foremost.”
Until May comes around, it is uncertain just what the economic impact of the closures will make on the local economy and tourism industry, which is one of Avery County’s most important economic drivers. In normal years absent of a pandemic, this time of year is generally a low point as seasonal workers transition between jobs.
“We’re at that point in which both Beech and Sugar would be shutting down the skiing season anyway, and so regardless of the coronavirus, we would have a lot of people who would be laid off,” Walter said. “Many of those people would resume work in a month or month and a half, and they would go from Beech or Sugar to go work for the big landscapers right through the summer or fall.”
In the meantime, Walter encourages businesses to begin preparing for when the economic situation will return to normal. Avery County’s Economic Development Committee offers small businesses and entrepreneurs a variety of resources to help them get loans and receive consultations.
The federal government is also looking to pass an economic stimulus package to relieve businesses and individuals affected by the health pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak. However, the legislation has yet to pass through Congress.
Despite the uncertain times, Walter encourages businesses to stay the course and take the changes one day at a time.
“Our tourism is going to be impacted. We don’t like to see our restaurants forced to only offer take-out service, but we were going to see a dropoff anyway,” Walter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.